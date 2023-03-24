Bored? You can download these video games for free on Steam on your PC

If you do not have enough money to buy and update your video games, there is currently the possibility of downloading some very fashionable content for free and that you can install without problems on your computer.

The global economic situation meant that between 2022 and 2023 the increase in the video game industry increased in some cases up to 500%, a situation that has made the Steam platform one of the favorite portals today for millions of people to get free titles.

Free games

Brawhalla: This is a fighting game that, although it refers us to installments of the genre like Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat, brings a more cartoonish and versatile proposal. There are many modes to play, from classic hand-to-hand fights, to combat involving balls or special challenges. It is free to download on Steam and can be played without any issues or obstacles. That is to say: you will not reach a point where you will not advance if you do not pay. Of course: to unlock characters and settings it is necessary to open the wallet.

Ultimate Custom Night: A free variant for gamers who like installments like Friday Nights at Freedy’s. It stands out for its good level of customization and the variety of adventures, always immersed in a terrifying but relatively naive tone. Among the variety of free download proposals on the platform, it is possible to find rivals worthy of Fortnite, from Epic Games.

PUBG: Battlegrounds: It is an emblem among the battle royale and some say that it overshadows Fortnite. In fact, it predates Epic’s game. Since 2022 it has a free version that is worth getting your hands on.

Apex Legends: Another worthy competitor among survival games, which has the backing of a weight firm like Electronic Arts. As in the previous cases, it is achieved without payment, although it requires money to unlock characters and skins.

Star Wars: The Old Republic: We close this list of free games on Steam with a perfect option for fans of the galactic saga, since it is obtained without payment and that does not affect the quality of the delivery.