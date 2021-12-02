A good sample of the folk music of Puerto Rico arrives this Saturday at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, to officially start the Christmas festivities, with a show that will bring together the voices and talent of the singer Victoria Sanabria and the group Plena Libre .

The show, “Encendido de la Navidad Boricua” will be a night of celebration with a Puerto Rican flavor, with the rhythms of the island that add flavor and rhythm to the end of the year celebrations.

Directed by founder and bassist Gary Nuñez, Plena Libre is renowned for taking the once-dormant Puerto Rican full-blown music style and reclaiming it for a new generation of listeners to enjoy. The group is considered a master of the bomba and full contemporary, as they brilliantly blend Afro-Puerto Rican rhythms with other Caribbean rhythms in their compositions. He has recorded with notable musicians such as the pianist Eddie Palmieri, Papo Lucca and Néstor Torres, among others.

“We are very happy and excited to present ourselves on Saturday at the Lehman Center, with our music, a lot of full and bombshell. We have a special show for that night where we hope to transmit the warmth of our island to all those present and share like the great family of Puerto Ricans that we are, ”said Nuñez, who will have as a special guest the Puerto Rican expert in four, Prodigio Claudio. “We are waiting for you to light up Christmas, dance and enjoy a great Boricua night,” he added.

For her part, Victoria Sanabria, “La Diosa de la Trova”, is known for her sublime voice and ability to continue the tradition of the peasant song of the trova jíbara combined with improvisation and mixtures of musical genres.

Victoria Sanabria, The Goddess of Trova./Courtesy

His first solo album, Cánticos de Serranía, was recorded in 1999, and since then he has not stopped, with albums such as Celebra Conmigo, for which he featured Andy Montañez and Andrés Jiménez; her successful album Boleros, which consolidated her as a singer, and a year later Boleros II., which is now considered a classic. Sanabria’s most recent releases are her live concert album Trayectoria, which was recorded in Santurce in 2012, and Música Mía.

“The joy I feel to be back at the Lehman Center is immense. I will arrive from Puerto Rico loaded with music, inspiration and merriment to ignite the hearts of all those who accompany us that night, “said Sanabria about her participation in El Encendido de la Navidad Boricua.

In detail:

That: Concert by Victoria Sanabria and Plena Libre

When: Saturday, December 4

Where: Lehman Center for the Performing Arts (250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468)Tickets: by calling 718-960-8833 (10 am–5pm) or at www.LehmanCenter.org.