12/23/2021 at 19:08 CET

With the competition on hiatus for a few days for the Christmas holidays and the second round about to begin, the movement in the offices of Montilivi begins to be constant.

The entrance and exit doors are open. It is pending if new faces can arrive although what is clear is that the first “winter signings & rdquor; are falling. This is understood to mean the fact of recovering the injured and thus multiplying the numbers for the next commitments, facing a very heavy month of January between the League and Cup matches.

Borja Garcia Y Pablo Moreno they are the ones that are closest to reappearing. The first was injured the last weekend of October in Fuenlabrada. He had a problem with the hamstring tendon in his left leg. He has not played again in 2021, but before the clash against Burgos he already exercised with his teammates, so it would not be unreasonable to think that he could reappear on the 2nd in Huesca or on the 6th, against Osasuna in Montilivi.

The young attacker, meanwhile, is also about to return. Almost a month ago, the semimembranosus muscle in his left leg was damaged and the planned four weeks of recovery are nearing completion. We will have to see what his physical state is from Monday, when training is resumed.

It won’t take much longer either Darío Sarmiento, with hamstring tendon problems and out of action since October 31. Somewhat later they will Ramon Terrats, operated in early November, and a Oscar Ureña expected in mid-February.