12/27/2021 at 9:07 PM CET

Marc Brugues

Girona returned to work today after enjoying nine days of vacation. The Christmas stop has served to recharge batteries and return with the illusion intact after closing the first round in promotion play-off positions thanks to the last two months of competition more than remarkable.

The first day of work, however, was not entirely normal. The exceptionality of the pandemic meant that at noon, players, technicians and all staff members underwent PCR tests and antigen pots. Then the footballers began to work, yes, individually and in small groups. Unlike other clubs, Girona will not have the results of the tests until tomorrow and, in the event that positive cases appear, it will follow the League’s protocol.

Michel was able to work, already in full physical condition, with Borja Garcia Y Pablo Moreno, recovered from their injuries, and also David Juncà, once the quarantine was completed after being positive in the middle of the month by Covid. On the contrary, they were not yet, Stuani, Okay neither Skull, excuse me.

The ball is already rolling in La Viña with Sunday’s game in Huesca on the horizon. A most demanding event in which Girona will try keep up the good dynamics with which the first round has finished. In this sense, two men worked on the Vilobí lawn who the fans have not seen as Borja García and Pablo Moreno. The Andalusian injured the semimembranous muscle in his left leg during the few minutes he played during the visit to the Real Sociedad affiliate at the end of November. For his part, the Madrid native returns two months later after injuring the hamstring tendon in his left leg against Fuenlabrada.