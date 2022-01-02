01/02/2022 at 17:16 CET

Two Roma players, one of them the Spanish Borja Mayoral and a teammate whose name has not been revealed, have tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the Roman entity.

Roma announced in a statement that two of the members of the squad led by José Mourinho were infected with covid but did not make the names public. Shortly after, Borja Mayoral acknowledged in social networks that he was affected by the virus. “Roma can confirm that after the last round of molecular tests that the first team was subjected to after the winter break, two players tested positive for COVID-19. The relevant health authorities have been immediately informed, “says the note issued by Roma.” The players, who have been vaccinated, follow the protocol and the necessary precautions and are already isolated, “the statement added.

Later, the Spanish attacker Borja Mayoral, who was on vacation in Dubai for a few days, indicated on his Twitter account that he had tested positive. “Good afternoon! Today I have been informed that I am positive for COVID. I am perfectly well and I am isolated in my house complying with the protocols. I will continue training at home on my own to be able to be with the team soon. “Both players will be out for José Mourinho in the Serie A games against Milan, next Thursday, and the next against Juventus.