12/08/2021

Act. At 11:38 CET

The Borussia Dortmund already knew for weeks that its future is in the Europa League. Those of Frame rose They lost all aspiration after falling in Lisbon on the penultimate day, and this Tuesday they said goodbye to the Champions League in front of their fans.

Of course, the farewell was in a big way. Dortmund destroyed (5-0) a Besiktas, who have been unable to score a single point in the entire group stage. It’s just the second time in its entire history that Dormtund win a European match by five goals in their stadium.

Malen, Reus twice and Haaland with another double equaled the victory of the season 1963-64, when Dortmund beat Benfica in what was then called the European Cup.

Marco Reus, third German with 20 goals

Captain, Marco Reus, was the protagonist of the second and third goals against the Turks. First from a penalty, and then beating Ersin after a good assist from Dahous, the German sentenced the game and scored his 20th career goal in the Champions League.

Reus is the third German in the history of the competition that manages to reach that figure. Mario Gómez with 26 and Thomas Müller with 49 They are the other two players from Germany who have managed to overcome the barrier of 20 goals.