11/02/2021 at 17:48 CET

Joel xaubet

Erling Braut Haaland He is one of the most desired players in European football. His great performances with Borussia Dortmund have credited him as one of the best scorers in the world., something that all the great teams want. In Dortmund they are delighted with their footballer and already they warn that they are not willing to sell the next summer market.

Borussia Dortmund will not facilitate the departure of their star

Sebastian kehl, Borussia sports director, in statements to the German media Bild, who your goal is to convince Haaland to stay in Germany: “We are making him see that Borussia Dortmund is still one of his best options. He could grow more here, but we are still convincing him. We will fight for him, we will do everything.” With these words The German manager makes it clear that incorporating the Norwegian forward will be difficult for any club.

Haaland’s output counts between 75 and 90 million

But retaining Haaland will not depend exclusively on Dortmund. The player has a clause of between 75 and 90 million in his contract that guarantees their freedom from next summer. Thus, the Germans will have to convince their striker, that his project is better than that of many large European clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barça.

Right now, Haaland is recovering from an injury that will keep him off the pitch until next year. A very hard blow for both the player and his club. The Norwegian is living the most serious injury of his professional career, while the German team loses its great star.