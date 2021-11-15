11/15/2021 at 18:06 CET

Artur Lopez

Summer after summer the name of Erling Braut Haaland it resounds in the newsrooms as a future possibility of great European clubs. However, there are already two consecutive summer markets that the Norwegian giant remains at Borussia Dortmund. And it seems, He could still extend his career on the Tremonia team for a few more years.

And it is that according to the German media Bild, in the offices of the Signal Iduna Park they work piecemeal on a plan to retain their franchise player. The roadmap would culminate in the Nordic star renewal, subject to the condition of a sponsor change. Currently, Haaland is linked to Nike, and an agreement with Puma, the brand that dresses Borussia, would provide more economic benefits to the black-yellow team. However, the final outcome of this plan will not arrive until January. The front will not play for Dortmund again until 2022 due to his hip flexor injury, the longest in his fleeting career.

30 million euros per season

Anyway, in the German club they will have to scratch their pockets if they want to shield the flagship of the squad, a machine to break precocious records that seems like a worthy successor to Cristiano and Messi. German media encrypt the Haaland’s demands to sign a new contract, both with Borussia and the rest of the clubs interested in his signing, at 30 million euros per year.

The highest paid in the history of Borussia Dortmund

The German entity cannot cope with such wage demands from a tough bargaining chip like Mino Raiola, the player’s agent. Even so, the hypothetical renewal offer would make Haaland the highest paid footballer in the club’s history anyway. The newspaper Bild reports on an offer that would range between 16 and 18 million euros per season.