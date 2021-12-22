12/22/2021 at 5:11 PM CET

The two strikers with the best present and future, Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic, could be part of a chain operation during the next summer market. The Norwegian star looks set to leave Germany after this season. with Barça and Real Madrid on the horizon. The two soap operas that promised more war in the summer seem destined to intertwine and compose an even greater mess.

After paying the Haaland clause, which is activated from June 2022, Borussia Dortmund will not complicate life and will find a warranty replacement for Haaland. That man capable of supplying the goals of the Nordic with guarantees is Dusan Vlahovic, another extraterrestrial born in the year 2000. Recently, the Fiore striker equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for goals in a year in Serie A, with 33 goals, after six consecutive games on target.

The Dortmund striker clause ranges between 75 and 90 million euros, enough to cover the full cost of the Serbian’s signing. According to The Times newspaper, the Tremonia team would go after Vlahovic, determined to leave Fiorentina. The president of the viola squad, Rocco Commisso, would demand a 80 million for the pass of your franchise player, whose contract expires in June 2023.

However, the forward from Belgrade is not Borussia’s only alternative. The outfit that Marco Rose coaches also has cheaper and equally talented names on its roster like Sébastian Haller, that accumulates ten goals in the Champions League and another ten in the Eredivisie, and Patrik schick, who already has sixteen goals in fourteen Bundesliga matches

Atlético and Barça, pending Vlahovic

Thus, one more rooster is added to Vlahovic’s pen of suitors, all of them big clubs. In Spain, Atlético de Madrid and Barça follow the track. The mattress makers were close to signing it last summer market, but they opted for Matheus Cunha. However, their scorer, Luis Suárez, is not going through his best moment and his contract expires at the end of this season. Therefore, the rojiblancos could go for Vlahovic. Outside the Peninsula, Tottenham, Manchester City and Juventus they also sigh for the Serbian.

For his part, Xavi Hernández would be dazzled by Vlahovic’s latest performances according to the Què T’hi Jugues program of SER Catalunya, but in the Barça club consider Haaland’s operation a priority.