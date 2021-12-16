12/15/2021 at 22:28 CET

That the result does not deceive (3-0). Although Borussia golee and add the three points in the standings, thus following in the wake of Bayern, the sensations are by no means the best. And it is that Dortmund beat Greuther Fürth, bottom of the category, with the law of minimum effort. Only Haaland, from a penalty and a set piece, could unblock a discreet game that at times seemed to escape and that Malen sentenced.

Greuther furth

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Schulz, Zagadou, Hummels, Meunier; Bellingham (Dahoud, 46 ‘), Witsel; Hazard (Malen, 75 ‘), Reus (Can, 75’), Brandt (Reinier, 91 ‘); Haaland (Tigges, 83 ‘).

Greuther furth

Burchert; Willems (Itter, 78 ‘), Bauer, Griesbeck, Meyerhöfer; Tillman (Abiama, 78 ‘), Christiansen, Seguin; Dudziak (Green, 64 ‘), Itten (Nielsen, 46’), Leweling (Hrgota, 64 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.33 Haaland (pen.). 2-0 M.82 Haaland. 3-0 M.89 Malen.

Referee

Daniel Schlager. TA: Hummels (15 ‘), Bellingham (43’) / Bauer (32 ‘), Willems (43’).

Incidents

Match played at Signal Iduna Park.

As expected, Dortmund came out to dominate the match and Greuther Fürth crouched in the rear, trying to find the tickle on the other hand. And the truth is that it worked out well for the first half hour. The ‘borussers’ could not find the gap, who ran into the visiting rear again and again.

After 20 minutes came the first for Rose’s team, but the VAR invalidated Hazard’s goal, who had taken advantage of a precious assist from Haaland with his right hand. But what video refereeing took away from Dortmund, it gave them shortly after. TFollowing a review, a maximum penalty was issued for hands that the Norwegian striker was in charge of transforming. It was 1-0 at halftime, although Fürth, who had flashes, disturbed Kobel on more than one occasion and was even able to draw.

It was hard for the BVB to reach the opposite area after the break. Haaland was not seen. And in this position, the visiting team began to believe that a tie was possible and Leweling brushed it by very little, with a volley that went away licking the wood. The sensations were so bad that the respectable of the Signal Iduna Park responded with whistles. They didn’t like it at all. And there he had to appear again the usual, the Norwegian, to give peace of mind. He headed to the bottom of the tights a good center of Brandt to give peace of mind. The same assistant gave the third to Malen, which sealed the crash.