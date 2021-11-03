11/03/2021

On at 23:36 CET

Joel gadea

Neither Dortmund took revenge nor Ajax was daunted by the fearsome German fans. Comeback and victory for the Dutch team in Germany to certify the pass to the round of 16 and leave Borussia touched.

BVB

AHA

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Wolf (Passlack, 58 ‘); Bellingham, Witsel; Brandt, Reus (Knauf, 75 ‘), Hazard (Pongracic, 33’), Tigger (Malen, 75 ‘).

Ajax

Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Lisandro Martínez, Blind; Gravenberch, Édson Álvarez (Klassen, 45 ‘); Antony, Berghuis (Kudus, 67 ‘), Tadic; Haller.

Goals

1-0 M. 37 Reus. 1-1 M. 72 Tadic. 1-2 M. 83 Haller. 1-3 M. 90 Klassen.

Referee

Michael Oliver (England). TA: Knauf (78 ‘) / Édson Álvarez (39’). TR: Hummels (29 ‘).

Stadium

Signal Iduna Park. 78,000 viewers.

To the rhythm of the rock and roll that marks the yellow wall, Borussia Dortmund began shaking the shock with the fast arrivals that orchestrated Brandt, Hazard and above all, Reus. Little by little, however, an Ajax that was not daunted was taking over the game, to the sound that marked the ‘samba’ of Antony. All the plays passed through the Brazilian and he accelerated or slowed them, depending on what the moment demanded. From his boots and his dribbles, the play that changed the crash was born.

A fantasy dribble forced a hard tackle from Hummels that cost him expulsion. Perhaps a bit rigorous, but the Germans were left with one less as a result of the imagination of the South American. Even so, moments later, Bellingham forced a penalty that Reus would transform to give the game another script twist.

As was presumed, the harassment and demolition of Ajax after the break was total. Again, the figure of the former Sao Paulo, Antony, increased, but Dortmund knew how to resist almost to unsuspected limits.

The German painting was holding back but, as if by magic, the house of cards collapsed when Rose brought out his star, Reus.

Already in the final stretch of the meeting, Tadic he equaled it by finishing off a cross from Antony from the right wing. The tie would only be the prelude to everything that would come later.

In a traced play, already five from the end, Haller he converted his seventh goal in this Champions League with an accurate header. Again to the center of Antony, to the delirium of the ‘ajacied’ fans.

With nothing to do, Dortmund had no strength left to try to find the equalizer again. Of course, the German team gave him heart, although he failed to disturb Ajax.

Already in the discount, Klassen sentenced the crash in the small area. Again to pass from Antony, which was the best, to leave Ajax classified and, also, virtually as first. Dortmund are left with 6 points, at the expense of playing in Lisbon.