12/21/2021 at 19:10 CET

Borussia Dortmund hope to complete their fourth pitch in the last five years. The sale of Haaland is called to be the operation of the summer, taking into account the performance of the player and the auction that his agent, Mino Raiola, is causing with the consent of the club. Borussia and agent admitted that they row in the same direction to achieve that the price of the transfer of the Norwegian is high and as the end of the season approaches the price of the player will rise.

Borussia has become a club accustomed to hitting balls, as Haaland will only be the third in recent years as it previously did the same with Sancho (last season), with Ousmane Dembélé, in the summer of 2018 and with Pulisic in January 2019. The first round deal was with the French, who transferred him for 135 million euros to Barcelona after having bought it the previous year for 35 at Rennes. Something similar happened with Jadon Sancho, an English player whom Dortmund bought from Manchester City for 8 million euros and ended up selling Manchester United three years later. for 85 million euros.

The most significant case of all, however, is that of Pusilic, an American player who is currently enrolled in the ranks of Chelsea. Pulisic arrived at Borussia in the summer of 2015 for free from Pennsylvania Classics and four seasons later he was transferred to the English team by 64 million euros. A round benefit.

Now comes the case of Haaland that was bought for 45 million euros from Salzburg and, two seasons later, is willing to sell it for double.

Borussia is making gold by signing young players, holding talent, and then selling it to the highest bidder. At the moment he has accumulated 284 million in just three players. And now comes another.