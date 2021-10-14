Since last year it was announced that the Spanish singer Miguel Bosé would have a biographical series, but today Variety has confirmed it exclusively. According to the media, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has given the green light to the project, which will be an original production of Paramount Plus and will narrate the life of the successful singer and actor. The series will consist of six episodes and will begin production in early 2022 in Spain.

He also reads: Step aside Luis Miguel! Andrei Tarkovsky and Sergio Leone series are coming

Miguel Bosé he is the son of two stars of his time, Luis Miguel Dominguín, a famous bullfighter, and Lucia Bosé, actress of Chronicle of a love (1950), by Michelangelo Antonioni, and Death of a cyclist (1955), from Juan Antonio Bardem. Growing up under the shadow of two such famous parents was not easy, and the young Bosé had to try too hard to excel in the 1970s, where he launched his career that would take him to the “characteristic and resonant baritone … to a remarkable variety of styles, from teen pop, disco, new wave and post-punk to mainstream, art rock and dance-pop, ”VIS described it.

According to Variety, Bosé’s reach transcends the borders of Spain, for example, his song “Linda”, performed with Malu, was number 1 in three countries simultaneously. His MTV unplugged was also number 1 in Spain and Mexico in 2016. In addition, he has received platinum and gold records in countries such as Mexico, the United States, Chile, Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador, among others. The bioseries Bosé reveal stories that inspired some of the singer’s most popular songs

Along with his career as a singer-songwriter, Bosé has had a prolific stint in film and television. At age 14 he had the opportunity to play Tadzio in Death in Venice – 76% by Luchino Visconti, but he finally did not play him. In 1973 he was in the movie Vera, a cruel tale, from Josefina Molina, and three years later he starred in Family Portrait, by Antonio Giménez-Rico. Other prominent roles are that of Tacones Lejanos – 50%, under the direction of Pedro Almodóvar, and that of Behind the money, short film by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Also read: Biographical series of Gloria Trevi will include statements by the judge in charge of her case and a fellow prisoner

Unfortunately Bosé made headlines last year, more than for his music, for his stance against the use of masks. In times of pandemic, public figures like him have a very great responsibility, since his words are taken into account by his followers, and by now everyone is aware that the use of masks could prevent many deaths in 2020.

The bioseries of Spanish-speaking singers have enjoyed popularity in recent years. Just remember Until i met you, about Juan Gabriel, and the successful series of Luis Miguel, which resurrected the dying career of the Mexican singer. And although it was not as popular as the aforementioned, Jose jose had his own soap opera, José José, the prince of song, with 75 chapters. Music is one of the most popular forms of entertainment, and singers easily become idols of the masses, so we must not doubt that we will continue to see adaptations about the lives of musicians, even if they bear little relation to reality. , as was the case with Luis Miguel: La Serie – 100%.

Do not leave without reading: The singer Laura Pausini will star in a film for Amazon Studios