Wireless and ergonomic, they provide Acoustic Noise Canceling technology with two modes, Silence and Alert. Autonomy of up to 24 hours.

Bose presents its Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. A new next-generation model that is characterized by offering a great combination of noise-canceling performance and maximum comfort, in addition to the brand’s patented acoustic technology capable of producing clear and deep audio. All this, using Bluetooth 5.1 technology, which gives them a stable and quality wireless connection of up to 9 meters.

Advanced ANC

It all starts with Acoustic Noise Canceling technology, which is the result of more than 50 years of Bose research. This is based on tiny microphones hidden in the headphones that constantly measure, compare and react to outside noise. That noise is then canceled out by emitting an opposite signal, resulting in fewer distractions so you can enjoy your music.

This technology is activated thanks to the button that is incorporated into the left earpiece, which allows you to choose: Silent mode, when complete noise cancellation is required; or the Alert mode, which allows you to hear what is happening in the environment thanks to the microphones that pick up the sound that is produced around the listener, reproducing itself naturally through the headphones and at a much more balanced and pleasant volume.

Intuitive controls

In addition to the noise cancellation button, these headphones have other controls. In this way, the multifunction button has been arranged on the right helmet, with which it is possible to pause or start playback, answer and end calls and even access the default virtual assistant of the mobile phone. The other buttons located on either side of this are the ones that allow you to control the volume and are located in an intuitive vertical orientation, up and down.

High fidelity sound

Music, podcasts and videos. Any content that the user chooses to listen to will have exclusive technologies of the company, such as, for example, the TriPort acoustic architecture and the optimized equalization according to the volume to produce content with high fidelity sound.

Specifically, the patented TriPort design aerates the shells to add depth and punch to the sound without increasing the size. Therefore, you get better sound with headphones that are smaller (18.4 x 15.24 x 7.62 cm), lighter (0.24 kg) and more comfortable. Plus, volume-optimized EQ boosts treble and bass to continue to deliver the same high-fidelity performance, no matter how loud you are. For its part, the bass remains powerful at lower volumes and music is heard clearly at higher volumes.

Clearer conversations outdoors

With the addition of a fourth external microphone, the improved voice pick-up of these headphones is assured, being the best in its class. In this way, these headphones have been trained to isolate the voice and focus on it, while the noise cancellation algorithm filters the sounds of the environment to provide clearer conversations. Everything happens in real time, giving you the confidence of knowing your voice will sound clear, even in windy and noisy situations.

Comfort in detail

An incredible listening experience demands a level of comfort to match. That’s why these headphones continue to offer great value by focusing on every smallest detail. For example, they have soft, pleat-free cushions made of elegant plush synthetic leather (just like the headband) and offer minimal pressure. They are also trained to provide great resistance to shocks, thanks to having a headband reinforced with glass-filled nylon to protect it from falls and prevent it from being deformed. Also, each axle has been designed with a cast metal hinge for great strength and durability.

Listen longer

This new model of headphones offers more playtime than its predecessors, providing up to 24 hours on a single charge. Added to this is the charging time, which is only 2.5 hours maximum, being able to count on a quick recharge of 15 minutes, achieving up to 3 hours of playback. They can also be used by plugging them into the accompanying 3.5mm audio cable.

The Bose QuietComfort 45s are available in black and smoke white, and come bundled with a carrying case, a USB-C type cable, and the aforementioned audio cable.

349 euros

www.bose-es.com www.gaplasa.com/bose/