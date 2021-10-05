A new version of these prestigious headphones, now in sand color and with the signature logo silkscreened in old gold.

Bose launches a new shade for its Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Thus, now, in addition to being able to acquire them in the two traditional colors, black and white, with which they broke into the market, it is possible to get them in an elegant sand color with the logo in old gold.

The importance of silence

Knowing how important silence is to quality listening, these innovative compact design wireless headphones feature the latest technology for crisp, clear audio, plus deep, rich bass, all set against a background of silence. virtual.

Thanks to this, it is possible to listen to all those details that are usually lost, such as the singer’s breathing between words or the snapping of the fingers from the back of the audience. This results in an amazing listening experience, whether it’s music, podcasts, videos, or calls.

The most advanced active and passive noise cancellation

To achieve all of the above, Bose Acoustic Noise Canceling technology has been integrated into them, resulting from the sum of different technological innovations patented by the firm in terms of passive and active noise cancellation. The goal: to have the same noise cancellation that your best open ear headphones already have, in this case in a compact and truly wireless format.

The noise cancellation technology activates part of internal and external microphones capable of controlling the sounds of the environment and the ear canal, being able, in just a fraction of a millisecond, to generate an opposite signal to cancel unwanted noise. Added to this is outstanding passive noise cancellation, starring its advanced and patented StayHear Max ear tips. Designed in soft and soft silicone, they adapt completely to the contours of it and fit perfectly in the ear. In particular, this results in a hermetic seal or, what is the same, less outside noise and greater sound enjoyment.

In the same way, a good seal is of vital importance to enjoy deep bass, providing greater impact and emotion to music and videos, and, of course, a perfect grip so that the headphones do not fall when the user is find in motion.

Personalize the listening experience

Virtual silence is great for listening to music, but there are times when you also need to be aware of the outside world. For example, when walking down a busy street or at a boarding notice at an airport.

Since different situations require different levels of attention, these headphones allow you to choose the listening experience to eliminate all distractions, minimize noise cancellation, or choose something in between. For example, to have conversations with another person it is best to select the full transparency option. This fit makes it look like they’re not wearing their clothes and is therefore perfect for ordering coffee or chatting with close co-workers.

The most realistic sound

Thanks to its acoustic package, the new Bose headphones are capable of generating deep bass and incredible sound that is most realistic, regardless of how high or how low the user likes to listen at any time. Not to be overlooked because, in most headphones, as the volume is lowered, the bass tends directly to disappear, resulting in a faint and weak music listening. Bose has addressed this issue by developing volume-optimized Active EQ technology.

An innovation designed to automatically boost the bass as well as the treble so that the music, videos and voices you hear remain perfectly balanced, even when the volume is changed.

Clarity in calls

When making calls with the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, the listener on the other end of the line will hear the voice without the ambient noise surrounding the sender.

In this sense, Bose has endowed the right earbud with a microphone array capable of picking up the voice and, at the same time, rejecting most of the surrounding noise. Thus, to speak on the phone or to direct instructions to the virtual assistant, the voice will become the center of attention.

Direct and easy touch controls

These headphones also stand out for having an intuitive touch interface that allows you to control the content through a series of simple gestures. By double tapping the left earbud, the user cycles through the three favorite noise cancellation levels. Also, pressing and holding activates the custom shortcut (previously selected in the Bose Music app).

For its part, the button located on the right earpiece allows you to play and activate the pause mode to answer or end a call through the double-press gesture. And if you press and hold, you access the voice assistant or reject an incoming call.

Wireless quality and sweat resistance

Enchanting sound is useless without a reliable wireless connection. Therefore, these headphones have been optimized for Bluetooth 5.1, being able to pair quickly with the device and remain connected without disconnections or cuts at a distance of up to 30 feet.

On the other hand, these headphones are IPX4 certified, which guarantees their resistance to sweat and also to splashes of water.

Bose Music, your app

To manage them, it is necessary to download the Bose Music application, which allows full control and customization of parameters such as the level of noise cancellation, Bluetooth connections, a direct access and much more. Also, it is possible to keep the headset software up-to-date and even make future updates.

A powerful charging case

These headphones come with a small and robust design case that has a magnetized interior to store the headphones and transport them safely. With an autonomy of up to 6 hours, its charging case provides two additional charges or, what is the same, 12 hours of playback more. And if the battery dies and they are needed urgently, they only need to be placed in the case for 15 minutes, which gives two hours of battery life.

Finally, the case has external LED lights to indicate the charging status, and it is possible to recharge it using a USB type C cable (included) or through any wireless charging base that has the Qi standard (not included).

279 euros

www.bose.es