This off-road speaker is resistant to water, dust, UV light and corrosion, and integrates innovative technologies such as PositionIQ.

The proposition of the new Bose SoundLink Flex is that music can accompany you wherever you go, anytime, anywhere. For this, the firm has endowed this wireless speaker with a design that highlights its great resistance, being able to withstand water, dust and certain shocks. So it doesn’t matter if you are hiking in the mountains, canoeing in the river or enjoying a day in the pool, because this speaker can do it all.

It also surprises with its crisp, clear and distortion-free sound, being able to hear each instrument and the nuances of the voices, as well as balanced treble and bass, and powerful and resounding bass. And all this thanks to the innovative technologies it incorporates, presented in a compact, versatile and attractive design.

Float on water and resist sand

Rigorously tested to meet the IP67 rating, this speaker is more than waterproof as it has been designed to float and therefore will not sink if dropped into the pool. Also, it has been specially protected against dust, so it is not in danger if it gets filled with sand on the beach.

Furthermore, to guarantee greater protection against the elements, its transducer and passive radiators, which are located behind its steel grill, have been built with highly resistant and waterproof materials, in addition to having been hermetically sealed to its casing.

Robust and handy design

SoundLink Flex is ready for any adventure, made from highly durable materials. Thus, thanks to both the dust protection and its silicone layer, it can withstand almost any mishap, even falling to the ground. But there is more, because its exterior does not peel or flake and is resistant to corrosion by rust, as well as to ultraviolet light. However, despite all the resistance of its cover, it is still ergonomically designed, which allows it to be held easily and in a pleasant way.

Tilt it, flip it or hang it

Regardless of where you are or what activity you do, you will always enjoy incredible sound, because SoundLink Flex is versatile enough to carry it in any way and enjoy the best sound, no matter what position you are. For this, it has been equipped with PositionIQ technology, which automatically adjusts to the orientation of the speaker at that moment and optimizes the sound. Positioned standing, lying down, or hanging from its tear-resistant grip, the speaker is capable of reproducing music equally, delivering full and balanced tones.

Avant-garde sound

Built as a state-of-the-art engineering product, SoundLink Flex is packed with exclusive proprietary technologies such as its innovative transducer, which has been custom designed to deliver the clearest possible sound and deep, punchy bass.

Similarly, digital signal processing (DSP) technologies, proprietary code, and custom algorithms work together to ensure optimal sound quality wherever you are.

Music and also calls

Equipped with Bluetooth technology, with this speaker it is possible to listen wirelessly to songs stored on mobile devices or those found in lists belonging to different streaming platforms. In this sense, you can remember up to eight devices to facilitate the change from one device to another.

In addition, you will listen to the calls you receive on your smartphone and you will be able to answer thanks to the microphone that it has incorporated, which acts as an extension of the one that integrates the mobile phone itself.

Paired with other Bose speakers

Incredible on its own, the new device from Bose multiplies the enjoyment when combined with other speakers from the firm. Therefore, it can be paired with another SoundLink Flex, to create a stereo audio system, or with any other Bluetooth speaker such as Revolve Color Series II or Micro.

Also, and thanks to the Bluetooth broadcast of the Bose HOME series smart speakers, you can listen to the programs that are broadcast on television, such as a football game, in another room such as the kitchen or terrace.

Control from the smartphone and great autonomy

Do you want to customize its configuration, pair it or keep the software up-to-date? With the Bose Connect app, downloaded to your mobile device, you can do this and much more, and always in the easiest and most intuitive way. Of course, the speaker has physical controls for power, bluetooth, volume up or down and a multifunction button. To all this, is added its compatibility with the voice assistant of the phone itself.

Nor will you have to worry about your company throughout the day, because it provides an autonomy of up to 12 hours on a single charge. When the time comes to charge it, it is possible to do so through its USB Type-C port, the process taking around 4 hours.

169 euros

www.bose.es