11/08/2021

On at 18:04 CET

Joel xaubet

The Boston Celtics have started the season on the wrong foot, those of Ime Udoka are in 11th position in the Eastern Conference and the feelings are not good. The team is not able to show a good game neither in attack nor in defense. In addition, the chemistry in the proud greens is not the best, as Marcus Smart already demonstrated after the loss to the Chicago Bulls, where he blamed the “Jays” for not wanting to pass the ball.

The Massachusetts franchise needs to reactIt’s still too early to write off the season, and one good move can save the year. So that, the Celtics see Ben Simmons as an opportunity to change course.

The Australian guard does not want to continue with the Sixers and his constant rudeness to the Philadelphia franchise only reduces his value in a possible transfer.

The Sixers would only accept if Jaylen Brown arrives

Despite Ben Simmons’ situation in Philadelphia, The Sixers are clear that they are not going to give away a 3-time All-Star and All-Defensive player and they warn that the transfer goes through the inclusion of Jaylen Brown in the operation. The Celtics’ was selected for the All-Star game for the first time last year and has established himself as an NBA star, that is why The idea of ​​losing a talent like Brown does not appeal to Celtics GM Brad Stevens.

The “Jays” form a deadly duo

The pair formed by the “Jays” has given very good results in Boston, last season, both players combined to add 3122 points in total, a figure that places the Celtics duo as the third with the most points scored, behind of Beal – Westbrook (3323) and Curry – Wiggins (3335).

For its part, the Sixers should be delighted to get Brown in exchange for Ben Simmons, Pennsylvania lead the Eastern Conference with a record of 8-2, they are currently a very solid team, with Joel Embiid playing at a great level, the addition of another superstar like Jaylen, could place Doc Rivers’ men as candidates to win the ring.