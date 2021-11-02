11/02/2021 at 20:37 CET

Joel xaubet

The Boston Celtics began a new season with the opportunity to start from scratch after a very disappointing year. The Proud Greens changed pretty much everything over the summer, Brad Stevens changed the board for the offices and left his place to an Ime Udoka who arrived with the approval of his two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The template also underwent changes, Fournier and Kemba walker they left for me to come back Al Horford and was signed by a Mid Level Exception (MLE) to Dennis Schröder.

It seemed like the perfect formula for a new beginning, but nothing could be further from the truth. The Celtics haven’t played good basketball so far this season, the defense isn’t working and the offense isn’t the well-oiled machine that Udoka is either. visualized when he arrived when he said he wanted to put the ball in the hands of the “Jays”.

Nothing works in Boston

The results do not arrive and the chemistry of the team accuses the defeats and this has been demonstrated by Marcus Smart in his remarks after the loss to Chicago, where he charged against the “Jays”: “I would just like us to play basketball. All teams know that we are making plays for our best players, Jayson and Jaylen. And the rivals are knowing how to stop And when they stop us, we can’t keep doing that. I think the systems that are made are so that both pass the ball and they do not want to pass it. ”

The Bulls further damaged the green pride

The loss to the Bulls came after blowing a 17-point lead in a fourth quarter to forget, where green pride was absent when receiving a partial of 11-39 and thus confirm that the Celtics went from being an exciting team to being mired in a serious crisis. The Boston team have accumulated 5 defeats so far this year, two of them especially painful. The first hit was against the Raptors, an inferior team that gave Udoka’s men a hard correction by 32 points of difference, a defeat that was accompanied by whistles and boos in the TD Garden. The second blow has come in the game against the Bulls.

Now we will have to wait what is the response of the players, if there is a reaction or if the crisis forces hasty decisions in the middle of the season, in the form of a transfer or changes on the bench.