There are only four matches out of 82, but it looks like the season is going to be a long one in Boston. After a 0-2 start, the Celtics have won the next two games and are no longer in the negative in the standings, something that is always appreciated. AND your victory tonight is much more valuable than it may seem naked eye. The Charlotte Hornets are one of the best teams at the start of the season, a title that they have earned hard and that they were already approaching last year by game. James Borrego’s work is being flawless, turning a team that used to be a punching bag for the general opinion season after season into one that is competitive, fun, plays with logic and points to a bright future.

What happens is that tonight they ran out “without power”, as recognized by the technician, after gain 12 points in the last quarter. 10 with 5 minutes to go. The Celtics, this time, took the fighting spirit and team play that had hardly been seen so far this year to reverse a score that at that time was very unfavorable. Jaylen Brown began to burn until he finished a great performance (30 points, 9 rebounds) with one of the plays of the game: a tremendous dunk in extra time over Miles Bridges, one of the most imposing physiques in the league that Borrego has taught to do much more than jump and run (25 + 10 today for him).

Yes. The match was resolved in overtime. This time, unlike what happened against the Knicks, the Celtics brought the game to their side, which was not so clear less than 3 minutes from the end. There the Hornets got 3 up (129-126) with two free throws by LaMelo Ball, preceded by a brutal triple, distant, that looked like a dagger sticking into the heart of the Celtics. The point guard, in case anyone hasn’t found out yet, is an impressive player. One of the young talents set to dominate the league in the not too distant future. The bad thing for your team today is that after scoring 25 points and distributing 9 assists, he had to leave sent off for fouls when the meeting was in the air. The last blow the Hornets weren’t going to recover from.

From that 129-126 everything was green. Before Brown’s mate, two very fast triples from the forward himself and Dennis Schroder, who was going to score 9 of his 21 points in overtime. This prevents collapse. A subsection. Juancho Hernangómez He is still a Celtics player, although at this start of the season it does not seem so because of the time he is on track (4 minutes today, the one who played the least of all those who played anything). Jayson Tatum, top scorer of the match (40) was somewhat more involved in the choral game than on other days: “This has shown that we know how to fight and suffer. Whatever was happening to us that was not the way to go and we have to find out what was wrong.”. Before, at the end of the fourth quarter, Tatum made two free throws to tie with more than a minute from the end. From then on, anyone could avoid extra time, but no one was right to do so and no player even had a real option to achieve it in the last 15 seconds. The thing was going to suffer, that seems to be the motive of the Celtics this year. At least this time it was expensive. We will see the following.