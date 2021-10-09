The second game of the postseason for the Bosto Red Soxn, was productive and allowed them to reach some particular marks at this stage of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

The victory in the second game of the Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays allowed him to break the records set by the franchise and by other teams in the best baseball in the world.

During the development of the game and with the offensive awakening of the Boston team, they were able to obtain certain numbers that continue to position them in the history of the Major League Baseball postseason.

After yesterday’s victory 14 runs by 6 to the Rays, the Red Sox managed to continue writing their history within the playoffs.

The Red Sox are the 11th team to hit at least 5 HR in a Postseason game. The MLB record for HR in a Postseason game is 6, done only once (2015 Cubs, NLDS Game 3 vs. STL). The Sox have tied the MLB record for HR hit in a Postseason game on the road (5th time). – Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) October 9, 2021

Yesterday they became the 11th to hit at least five home runs in a postseason game.

They also reached an MLB record after hitting at least five road home runs in the playoffs.

Similarly, with the home runs of JD Martinez, Kike Hernandez, Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, the Red Sox tied their franchise record for most four-corner hits in the postseason.

The Boston Red Sox for the first time in their history to hit five homers in a postseason game.

For the first time in @RedSox #postseason history, they have hit 5 HR in a game. pic.twitter.com/wPc6EtuDAP – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 9, 2021

With the 20 hits hit last night, they registered for the 12th time 15 or more hits in a playoff game.

But only four other times have they done it on the road, in 2018 they had 18 hits against the Yankees in the Division Series, in 1986 they had the same number in the World Series against the Mets, in game six of the Championship Series in 2003 against the Yankees they connected 16 hits and against the Colorado Rockies in the 2007 World Series they connected 15 indisputable hits.