11/05/2021

On at 20:03 CET

F1 has returned to Mexico two years later, after the absence in 2020 due to the pandemic. And he did it with a first free practice session led by the Mercedes ahead of the Red Bull and with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso among the best seven.

Valtteri Bottas, who holds the track record at the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, has started ahead of Lewis hamilton. The Finn was the fastest with a time of 1.18.341 and left his teammate at only 76 thousandths. Third has been placed the leader of the World Cup Max verstappen (Red Bull), just over 1 tenth of its Mercedes rivals.

The first stages, with a lot of dust and dirt on the track, have been very discreet, even above 1’30 ”, but the Mercedes have soon dropped to 1’21 and have recorded their top speed.

Sergio Pérez, idol of the Mexican fans and who for the first time races in his country at the wheel of the powerful Red Bull car, has not had a good start since he crashed his car as soon as he started, destroying the rear wing of the RB16 and giving extra work to his mechanics, to finish the session in fourth position, 0.269 from the impressive final time of Bottas.

Pierre Gasly, at half a second, he has closed the provisional ‘top five’, followed by the two Spanish drivers, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), sixth to 1,122 and Fernando Alonso, seventh to 1,369. The Asturian has surpassed Charles Leclerc, that has gone against the wall at the same point as the Czech.

Mexican GP. Free 1:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’18 “341

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’18 “417

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’18 “464

4. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’18 “610

5. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’18 “985

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’19 “463

7. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’19 “656

8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’19 “667

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’19 “759

10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’19 “858

11. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’20 “011

12. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’20 “026

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’20 “030

14. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’20 “273

15. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’20 “301

16. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’20 “344

17. George Russell (Williams) 1’20 “517

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’21 “580

19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’22 “144

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’22 “819