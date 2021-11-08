11/08/2021 at 13:39 CET

Valtteri Bottas went from ‘hero to villain’ in just 24 hours. To achieve pole position on Saturday at the Mexican Grand Prix, with a superb lap that earned him, among other things, an original helmet of Fangio as a reward, to ruin his own career on Sunday and to a large extent also the options of his teammate Hamilton against Max Verstappen. The result of their action? The Dutchman slips away (19 points) in the drivers ‘standings in the absence of four grands prix and Red Bull is just one point behind Mercedes in the constructors’ championship.

The Finn, who next year will be replaced by George Russell at Mercedes and will start a new stage at Alfa Romeo, got a good wake-up call after the race in Mexico. The first ‘slap on the wrist’ was given to him by his boss Toto Wolff, with evident disgust: “No, it was not the plan for Bottas to slipstream. I think we could have been in another position. Max’s overtaking from the outside shouldn’t have happened. Red Bull is to be congratulated because his pace was at another level. No I think we could have won the race, not even staying ahead at turn one. Lewis limited the damage and Valtteri’s spin at turn one was very painful for the Constructors’ World Cup. Four races to go and anything can happen. We need to keep going. pushing and not giving up & rdquor ;, said the Austrian team manager.

Either Hamilton he bit his tongue. The Briton, who finished second in Mexico after Verstappen overtake him at the start, he explained that he tried to protect his side of the track, but regretted not being seconded by Bottas. “I had imagined it differently, obviously, in the sense that maybe Valtteri had a better start and I would have tried to take advantage of his slipstream. But I was right next to him, which was good, and then I was covering my side. off the track trying to make sure no one could get inside. So I was trying to keep Red Bull behind that I could see in my mirror, and I thought Valtteri would be doing the same. But obviously, Valtteri left the door open for Max and complicated everything. Max was on the good line so he did a great job braking at Turn 1. And since I was on the inside, practically on gravel, I had no choice. “

Bottas, who after the start was hit from behind by Ricciardo, spun and finished at the bottom of the classification, sank definitively by a very slow pit stop (11 seconds) from Mercedes. The Finn defended himself against criticism: “The start was good, not so bad, but Verstappen took a bit of a slipstream and braked very late. Then all of a sudden, at the apex of Turn 1, I think Daniel hit me in the rear end and right there I spun. I couldn’t do anything and after that it was difficult to progress. I was too close to the other cars and managed the engine and brakes until I could get closer. But it wasn’t easy. “