Mercedes has reliability problems for the first time, after seven years of supremacy in the hybrid era. After the penalties on the grid that Valtteri Bottas suffered in Italy and Russia, the Finn will also be penalized in the United States. Brackley’s team has announced that changed the internal combustion engine of the car from Bottas, who will face a five-spot penalty on the grid this weekend in Austin.

Of the three components allowed per season, Bottas you have already doubled your account: It already accumulates six internal combustion engines, with five turbos, five MGU-H, four MGU-K, three batteries and six electronic controllers, in addition to six of the eight permitted exhausts. In addition, two other cars with Mercedes engines have also been affected and George Russell and Sebastian Vettel they will have a penalty on the grid.

The fastest

BottasHowever, he led the first free practice session of the United States GP with a time of 1.34.874, ahead of his teammate Lewis hamilton just 45 thousandths and the leader of the World Cup, Max verstappen, to a ‘world’ of his rivals (3rd, at 0.932). The Mercedes, who dominated Austin on their last visit (2019, before the pandemic), with a victory of Bottas in front of Hamilton, at the moment they take almost a second to Verstappen (Red Bull), although in the case of a first batch of tests, we have to think that these are significant times for us.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) started in the ‘top five’, 1.6 out of Bottas, while Fernando Alonso (Alpine) has had a busy debut after suffering a failure in his Alpine as soon as he went out on the track. Fortunately, everything has been in a small technical incident and the Asturian was able to resume the session, which ended in 15th position, more than 2 seconds away.

UPDATE: @ValtteriBottas has taken his sixth Internal Combustion Engine of the season and will take a five-place grid penalty for the #USGP. pic.twitter.com/GRQEibEFEp – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) October 22, 2021

United States GP. Free 1:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’34 “874

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’34 “919

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’35 “806

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’36 “734

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’36 “508

6. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’36 “611

7. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’36 “798

8. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’36 “859

9. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’36 “874

10. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’36 “876

11. George Russell (Williams) 1’36 “966

12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’36 “970

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’36 “972

14. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’36 “982

15. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’37 “068

16. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’37 “458

17. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’37 “463

18. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’37 “954

19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’38 “866

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’42 “239