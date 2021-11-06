11/06/2021

On at 22:41 CET

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) has achieved the ‘pole position’ in the Grand Prix of Mexico and will open the grid for the race this Sunday (8:00 p.m.) at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez escorted by his teammate Lewis hamilton. A real coup against the World Cup leader, Max verstappen and his partner Sergio perez, local idol, who will have to settle for the second row after a qualifying with an unexpected outcome.

The Dutchman, with a 12-point championship lead over Hamilton, expects the Mexican test to turn the tide for him and his team in the intense fight for the title. All the indicators point to them as the great favorites on the Mexican track, with slow curves that favor its aerodynamics. But neither Hamilton not even Mercedes give up. And today they have made it clear again. Although the pole was for Bottas, the Briton is the great moral winner in this Saturday’s chapter.

Mercedes, against the clock

The ‘beating’ of Red Bull in the third free practice, commanded by Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen, has forced a last minute configuration change in the box of Hamilton and Bottas, with extra work for his mechanics before qualifying to try to cut the 6.5 tenths of difference with his rivals.

The battle for pole has started with a violent Lance Stroll crash, Without consequences for the Canadian Aston Martin driver, although he caused a red flag on the track and delayed the session for several minutes to repair the protection barrier.

Q1 has resumed with Leclerc to the front (1’17 “991), followed by Vettel and Sainz, who has suffered a momentary loss of power but has been able to stay in the leading positions. Verstappen has ‘woken up’ to be the first to drop below 1.17 for the first time all weekend (1.16.788), a declaration of intent from the Dutchman. Bottas has responded with a great return and has placed only 1 tenth, while Hamilton it was still almost half a second.

Fernando Alonso, with bad feelings since Friday in Mexico, has not been able to pass the first screening, as has Latifi (Williams), Mick schumacher and Nikita mazepin (Haas), in addition to the rugged Stroll.

Rain of penalties

In any case, Alonso this Sunday will benefit from the multiple sanctions. Up to four drivers who will receive a penalty for changing the engine and will start from the back of the grid in Mexico: Esteban Ocon (Alpine) was the last to join a list that already featured Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Yuki tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and Lando norris (McLaren). What’s more George Russell he will lose five positions after fitting a new gearbox to his Williams.

Hamilton shows the ‘claws’

Verstappen he has repeated the script in the second qualifying round, with a fastest lap on his first attempt (1.16.482). And this time yes Hamilton It has gotten very close, to 17 thousandths. In the last minutes, the Englishman has risen to the top of the timesheets, with Max to just 9 thousandths, anticipating another vibrant final fight for pole. Sainz has made it into the top ten despite the fact that a car accident Giovinazzi He has ruined his last lap and was about to dismount him from Q3, of which they have been left out Vettel (Aston Martin), Raikkonen and Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Russell (Williams) and Or with (Alpine).

The moment of truth has begun with a capital surprise from the Mercedes: Bottas the fastest lap of the weekend (1.15.875) and Hamilton has been placed second, at 0.145, leaving Verstappen offside, more than 3 tenths, and his partner Perez at 4. Pure ‘theater’ that Brackley’s men have provided on the Mexican track, showing an apparent weakness since Friday. ‘Mad’ Max, which yesterday said that “there was room for improvement” has had two minutes to prove it, but has not managed to lower his time and has had to assume the ‘bluff’ of his rivals, which leaves him third at the start of this Sunday. Carlos Sainz was able to overcome himself in the last moments on the track and managed to secure an excellent sixth position on the grid.