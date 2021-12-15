12/15/2021 at 11:52 CET

Marc Escolà

In the most azulgrana area of Valencia everything is also ghosts. The removal of the Copa del Rey suffered by penalties against CD Alcoyano, a team that plays in the First RFEF, is another setback for him I raised, which is experiencing the worst sporting crisis in its most recent history and which seems to have no end with the bottom team of First division and aimlessly.

With Roger, Morales, Bardhi or Aitor on the field and in the decisive penalty shoot-out, the I raised was left in The Collao something more than the pass to the third round of the Copa del Rey, as reflected by his own coach as soon as the match ended in Alcoi. “We have hit rock bottom. We have failed. The stick suits us very well & rdquor ;, he commented Alessio Lisci, the Italian who took the team just two weeks ago after the dismissal of Javier Pereira, which in October had replaced Paco Lopez in front of the Levante.

TO Alessio and the players had no choice but to apologize publicly to the no more than thirty followers of the I raised who had come to The Collao to accompany a team that has not won in the league since last April 10 (0-1 in Ipurúa) and that has broken the all-time competition record after twenty-five days without knowing the victory.

The forceful press conference of Alessio, barely 36 years old and with no more experience than one year at the head of the subsidiary, is the umpteenth attempt in search of a reaction that does not arrive. For the changing room of the sports city of Bunol In recent months, the president of the I raised to read the primer to a staff that is underperforming.

But neither Quico Catalan not even the three coaches they have had so far have been able to change the chip of some footballers who are mentally sunk and without the necessary attitude to compete in First division and to think that saving yourself from the descent is still possible.

Without sports area

Nor is there anyone other than the president to be able to make decisions, since the board of directors of the I raised decided to also do without the entire sports area of ​​the club the same night that confirmed the dismissal of Pereira, who had been seven games in the League without achieving victory.

The panorama at the sporting level is bleak. Colista and seven points away from the area of ​​permanence, the I raised He would have to win ten of the twenty-one games that remain to have figures that bring him closer to continuing one more year in the highest category of Spanish football. And that taking into account that, in this course, they have only achieved one victory in the first round of the Copa del Rey against Melilla Hurricane (0-8), a regional category team.

From ‘derby to’ derby ‘

The most immediate for him I raised It is the derby of next Monday at City of Valencia, in a game marked in red for the Levantine fans and that in case of losing it would further exacerbate the sporting crisis of a team that will close the first round on January 3, 2022 against Villarreal at La Cerámica.