Press release

This Tuesday the International Youth and Junior Boxam, a tournament that this year is held in a tent set up for the occasion in the facilities of the Alannia Costablanca tourist complex (Crevillent / Crevillente). Despite the difficult circumstances that once again involve most of the surrounding countries, more than 150 people, including competitors, technicians and staff members, have gathered in the Alicante town.

The competition takes place in the Junior and Youth categories, both for women and men. The first three days (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday), the preliminary rounds and the semifinals will be played. On Friday the finals will be experienced in Junior and on Saturday the 27th the tournament will be closed with the finals in Youth. On the first day of action, on Tuesday, after the opening ceremony (4:00 p.m.), 13 fights will take place. The rest of the days the day will begin at the aforementioned time, 4:00 p.m.

The renewed strength of Olympic boxing in Spain is reflected in the high number of competitors who have come to Crevillent from all our latitudes. Some of them are already experienced, such as Juan Pantoja or Rafael Lozano, bronze and gold medals respectively in the past European Championships held in October in Budva (Montenegro). Facing these will be the representatives of prominent powers such as Italy, Ukraine, Bulgaria and a list of up to almost 15 countries.

Boxam Internacional is possible thanks to the collaboration of the PAC CV Program, promoted by the Spanish Olympic Committee and the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, the Ajuntament de Crevillent / Crevillente City Council and the Diputació d’Alacant / Diputación de Alicante.

The president of the Spanish Boxing Federation, Felipe Martínez, has highlighted the support of all the institutions, which has made it possible that the sporting activity has not ceased despite the difficult conditions that have been living for more than a year and a half : “Every competition is a fight against the elements, many of them

unexpected. Therefore, each tournament that we can conclude offers us double satisfaction. All this would not be possible without the decisive collaboration of the institutions that help us and that allow us to offer hope in the difficult moments that we have had to go through ”.

All the fights can be followed through LaLigaSportsTV, which will offer the full days through its Facebook page.