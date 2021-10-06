The Spanish Gabriel Escobar, European champion, defeated the Argentine on Monday by unanimous vote Ramon Quiroga to access the round of 16 of the fly division in the boxing tournament of the Tokyo Olympics.

Escobar, 25, showed a great repertoire against the South American, who was hurt from the first round in which he took advantage with good combinations; at times he changed from left-handed guard to right and showed great defense to win the favor of the five judges.

In the second segment, sometimes with his guard down to prepare his response blows, Escobar he did damage with the ‘jab’ and landed exact hits with the left straight.

Although Quiroga had his best assault in the third, the Spaniard again showed his great speed of hands and legs and good defense to win 5-0.

Escobar will face the Bulgarian next Saturday in the stage of the 16 best Daniel Asenov, who beat Romanian 5-0 Cosmin Petre Girleanu, in a fight that dominated from start to finish.

Escobar’s victory was the first for the Spanish navy in Tokyo, which debuted on Saturday with the featherweight backhand. Jose Quiles before the irish Anthony Walker.

This Wednesday the naturalized Russian Spanish Gazimagomed Jalido v will start his way in the light heavy division against the Australian Paulo Aokuso and on Thursday the Spanish of Cuban origin Enmanuel Reyes will debut in the 91 kilos against the kazako Vassuliy Levit.

This Monday, on the evening billboard, Puerto Rican Yankiel rivera was eliminated by the Kazakh world medalist Saken Bibossinov, in a close fight in the flies.

After two rounds without a clear winner, the European took advantage in the long distance in the third ’round’; He did damage with his left rectum and qualified for the eighth, phase in which he will face the French Billal nennama.

After a morning session with four wins, Latin America suffered three setbacks in the afternoon; In addition to the Argentine Quiroga and the Puerto Rican Rivera, the Brazilian was eliminated Jucielen Romeu, beaten 5-0 by the British Karris Artingstall, at featherweight.

At middleweight, the American Troy isley he beat the Belarusian Vitali Bandarenka, the algerian Younes nemouchi to Ugandan David Ssemujj, the Chinese Ernieke touheta to the indian Ashish kumar and the Uzbek Fanat Kakhramobov Georgian Giorgi Kharabadze, all 5-0, while the Congolese Davis Tshama, beat Cameroon 3-2 Dieudonne seyi.

