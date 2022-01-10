ANDl Iradier Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz will host on January 29 an interesting evening of boxing and K1 that will be held with reduced capacity. The bottom fight, agreed to 8 rounds at bantamweight, will measure the undefeated Fran mendoza, resident in the capital of Alava (24 years old, 12-0, 7 KO), with the experienced Anuar Salas (33 years old, 21-12-1, 12 KO).

It so happens that both Mendoza and Salas are originally from the same area of Colombia and that they coincided during sparring sessions at the gym ‘Quadrilateral’ of Barranquilla when the first was part of the coffee selection and the second had already debuted as a professional. Ex boxer Natxo Mendoza, Fran’s older brother, meets a Salas, whom he defines as “a good fighter, strong and hard-working in the ring, capable of scaring anyone.” The trajectory of Salas certifies the words and Natxo, it has been measured against fighters of the stature of ‘El Gallo’ Estrada, ‘El Nica’ Concepción, ‘El Aguja’ González, the undefeated French champion Elie Konki with an international title at stake, or the Mexican champion ‘Tornado’ Sánchez.

Natxo attended the recent clash between Salas and the former champion of Spain and the European Union of the division, Sebastian Perez, which he describes as “very close, tight and with alternatives.” On the other hand, the 12 victories before the limit of Fran’s next rival guarantee the power of her fists. In Spain, Salas has faced, in addition to the aforementioned ‘Whip’ Pérez, to the unbeaten champion of the pen, Cristobal Lorente, and also undefeated featherweight Bernard Angelo Torres.

TO Fran mendoza a victory against Salas would place him at the gates of great battles. After debuting andn Ordizia (Gipuzkoa) In July 2018, he had six KOs in seven bouts over the following engagements. Thus, he credited his prolific career as an amateur in which he added several national titles in different weights and earned a regular position in the coffee team. They are, without a doubt, one of the emerging figures of our boxing after having starred in two fast-paced fights at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, both in the La Casilla Pavilion, in Bilbao; both settled with victory; and both against two rivals with a lot of potential, such as the canary, a contender for the Spanish championship of the rooster, Jonathan Santana, and then-undefeated Félix Garcíto.

Mendoza, who plays in the bantamweight “although he could also give the super fly” according to his coach, a Jose Luis Celaya who also claims “has many qualities and a huge margin for improvement.” Fran, who they represent Euskobox and Boxing Management, trains daily at the Gasteiz Sport Gymnasium in the capital of Alava under the command of Celaya and Andoni Alonso.

The evening that features this exciting clash on the bill will feature more professional boxing, professional K1 and Olympic boxing. All in the Iradier Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz starting at 6:00 p.m. on January 29, Saturday, with tickets from 20 euros.

