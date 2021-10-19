Boxing returns and the professional K1 to Vitoria-Gasteiz. Since March 2020, no boxing matches or professional K1 have been held in this beautiful city. Euskobox It has tried to promote events every time the contagion prevention regulations opened a possibility, but the different waves have prevented it to date.

Finally, next Friday, October 22 from 7:15 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., the Iradier Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz it will host an evening that programs boxing and professional K1 as well as amateur crossovers. There will be three professional boxing matches and four amateur boxing matches, in addition to two crosses by professional K1 and another by amateur K1.

There will be a presence of local athletes in most of the lawsuits. In amateur boxing, young women Dorleta Zubeldia (57 kilos) and Ane Barrantes (63 kilos) will face Biscayan rivals, in the case of Uzuri arebalo and Hodei Allende. Also in amateur boxing, the current Basque champion from Gasteiz, Ivan Vigo, the Riojan will be measured Fernando Ajona placeholder image, while Kato mendoza he will have a complicated opponent from Madrid at 54 kilos, Erik Gómez Moratalla. In amateur K1, clash of alavesas: Leire Rivet and the already proven Nekane alda They will compete for victory in the limit of 52 kilos.

Haro’s fighter will debut in professional K1 Mikel Sanchez, who will measure the Galician Adrian Formoso in the 69 kilos. The gasteiztarra Flavius ​​Chiaburu returns to the Iradier Arena in this discipline against a rival to be confirmed after the planned opponent, the Biscayan, was injured last Saturday Mohammed bilal.

The highlights will come with professional boxing. The spectacular featherweight resident in Salinas de Añana, Abdellatiff Zouhari ‘Tetef’, will face the dangerous Venezuelan Dionis Martinez to four rounds in the limit of 58 kilos. ‘Tetef’ comes from debuting in paid boxing a year ago in Barcelona after a brilliant amateur career and counts his two bouts rented by victories. For his part, the undefeated in 11 bouts Fran mendoza, who adds 6 victories before the limit, will cross six rounds in the 54 kilos with the Hungarian Joszef Ajtai, in which it will be the fourth presentation in the capital of Alava of the young Colombian living in Vitoria. The evening will be closed by the clash in the welterweight of the oldest of the Mendoza, Natxo, six rounds in front of the expert Hermin isava.

THE WEIGHING

The receptive weigh-in of professional fighters will take place at Puerta Grande Berria, in the Plaza del Renacimiento in Vitoria-Gasteiz. this Thursday 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available from 20 euros at this link www.kulturabizia.eus/es/boxeo-y-k1

