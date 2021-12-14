Following the release of International Olympic Committee (IOC), which stated that boxing could be left out of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic program, the International Boxing Association (AIB) announced this Monday through a statement on Twitter that make changes and reform the scoring system, that was focus of strong criticism for alleged arrangements.

The IOC showed its discontent and concern with the accusations received for generalized fixes both in the Olympic fights and in the events organized by the AIB, so this year, they decided leave the federation out when organizing the Tokyo Olympic tournament. It is worth remembering that there has already been an investigation, for two years, by the AIB itself.

The results of the said investigation showed that arbitrators and judges were pressured to manipulate the Olympic fights in 2016, but it is still unknown which fights were “fixed” and which were not. “We have nothing to hide”, said the president of the AIB Umar Kremlev when learning.

“If their guilt is proven they will be expelled for life and they will not be able to attend the fights even as spectators“Kremlev added regarding the defendants.

Gabriel Escobar fights against Argentine Nicanor Quiroga in the men’s boxing flyweight category during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. ..

While leaving the box of the Olympic program, he assured: ” We need to deal with this and write an action plan that led us to our reinstatement at the 2023 IOC session (when the 2028 program is decided). We need to continue improving our administration. We implemented new forms of administration less than 72 hours after the IOC informed us. ”

It is not the first time that boxing is not part of the Olympic Games, since was absent from the 1912 Stockholm edition , because -in Sweden- it was prohibited because they considered it a violent sport.

The notice

” BA changed its full name to “International Boxing Association” in 2007, but kept its previous acronym of AIBA, which referred to Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur. The new acronym marks a new chapter in the history of sport centered on maintaining the highest standards of integrity and ensuring that every boxer has a chance for a fair fight” says the statement shared through the Association’s social networks.

“We are doing much more than great improvements to individual parts of the IBA. We are changing our entire culture in a lasting way. The new IBA is ready to serve the boxers of today and tomorrow, along with all those who support them, ”he continues.

” The IBA has also started working to define weight categories and develop an Olympic Classification System, subject to IOC approval, for Paris 2024”, he concludes referring to the next Games.

What does boxing need to change according to the IOC?

In the statement issued this Sunday, the IOC said: ” AIBA must demonstrate that it has successfully addressed current concerns around its governance, its financial transparency and sustainability, and the integrity of its arbitration and evaluation processes. ”

