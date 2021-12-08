By Mauricio Sulaimán / Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

The national and world boxing community joined in prayer to say goodbye to José Fernando, son of our beloved champion Erik Terrible Morales, after his sensitive death this past Wednesday. A young, enthusiastic and simple family is already resting in peace. God give Erik and his entire family a quick resignation and may the memory of José Fernando be eternal …

We had the closing of the 2021 cycle of the Knockout program: don’t throw in the towel, and we visited the Tenango del Valle prison, with the presence of Mtro. Rodrigo S. Martínez-Celis Wogau, Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico.

This program is the brainchild of the World Boxing Council and Red Viral, headed by Dr. Eunice Rendón, and has been an absolute success since its inception seven years ago. Which consists of implementing a boxing training program with psychological support, in order to measure the results. Champions and former champions collaborate by attending motivational talks, clinics and, in this way, inspiration and hope are given to those who are deprived of liberty.

During this event, the second edition of the book that bears the name of the program was presented, whose author is Dr. Rendón and a server. This publication details the results of the program that was carried out at the Nezahualcóyotl Bordo de Xochiaca and Tenango del Valle Penitentiary Centers.

The results are overwhelming. All those who participate in it, experience a total change in their behavior and in their relationships with their relatives who are outside waiting for them and with their companions inside the prisons.

Boxing brings discipline, order, and dedication. It generates self-esteem, provides security and motivates to improve in all aspects.

I had the opportunity to chat with some of the PPL (Person Deprived of Liberty), and it was motivating to understand how this process really changes their lives. The relatives of the majority were present, and the coexistence was emotional at all times.

I am very grateful to all who have passionately dedicated many hours to the process.

Eunice’s team is wonderful, the staff of our organization led by Michel Salomón and the many champions who have accompanied us throughout these seven years. Isaac El Tortas Bustos, Pipino Cuevas, Carlos Zárate, Lupe Pintor, Chiquita González and many more, who have been an integral part in each of the different chapters of this wonderful experience.

Great combat

Devin Haney had a wonderful fight and defeated this Saturday, by unanimous decision, who was interim WBC champion, JoJo Diaz at MGM, Las Vegas. It was an entertaining fight, and in the twelfth year, he is already a candidate to be named Round of the Year.

Haney is ready to face George Kambosos Jr., who last weekend shocked the world by defeating wide favorite Teofimo Lopez. The possibility that this great fight takes place in Australia, home of Kambosos, is being handled, which would be a great event of world characteristic, where all the belts of the light division will be at stake.

Concluding the Year



This coming weekend our body’s world title fight activity will be closed, when Nonito Donaire, WBC bantamweight monarch, faces Reymart Garballo, interim champion of the body, thus leaving the undisputed titleholder.

It is a fight between two Filipinos, where there is a natural rivalry. Donaire captured the championship at age 38 and will face the young countryman in pursuit of division supremacy.

I will travel to New York to be present at the annual dinner of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), where the awards that this group gives year after year will be delivered, and it will be wonderful to be there to accompany Eddy Reynoso to receive an award plus.

What a great moment this young Mexican is going through! And who dedicates his life with passion and dedication to forming champions in the gym and in life. Congratulations Eddy!

Did you know…?

Don José Sulaimán would have completed 46 years of his appointment as president of the World Boxing Council.

This happened on December 5, 1975, during the body’s 13th annual convention, which was held in Tunis, and which was organized by Taieb Houichi, father of one of our current vice presidents, Houcine Houichi.

Today’s anecdote

Fernando Beltrán came to boxing and entered through the front door, thanks to his first champion Erik Terrible Morales.

My dad adored Erik for his boxing skills and brave heart, for his loyalty to green and gold.

When Don José spoke of the Terrible, his mouth filled with pride. “Erik was the official challenger and he was eager to contest the title, and he didn’t get rid of Beltran; I called him and asked him to trust me, it was important for boxing to allow Daniel Zaragoza to fight Joichiro Tatsuyoshi, in Japan. And Terrible said: “whatever you decide and order, here I am ready. And my dad pointed out: “Besides, Erik, they are going to give you very good step-aside money.” Then Morales replied: “Ah, well I hope so and even with pleasure!”.

I appreciate your comments at contact@wbcboxing.com