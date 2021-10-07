Fans of the noble art of the ring are waiting for the sporting future that awaits the four Spanish fighters who will fight for the medals in the Tokyo Olympics: Gabriel Escobar, José Quiles, Gazi Jalidov and Enmanuel Reyes Pla . Spanish boxing did not take more than two fighters to about Olympic Games since Barcelona 1992, with Spain as an organizing country, and from the 1988 Seoul Games, when five were the representatives.

Let’s see what the calendar is, as reported by the Spanish Boxing Federation (FEB):

The fighting calendar will take place in the Kokugikan Arena, the chosen venue and which is known to be the temple of sumo. Boxing will begin on July 24 and conclude on August 8, the last day, in which 4 finals will take place.

Until August 3, two sessions will be held:

-The first one will start at 11.00, local time (04.00 in the morning Spanish time)

-The second will start at 5:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. in Spain)

As of day 4, there will only be a single session, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time (7:00 a.m. in Spain) and that will determine almost all the medals throughout the days.

-57 kg

It is the first category with Spanish representation at stake, Jose Quiles, to get going, because their preliminaries (1/16 of the final) already arrive on the first day of competition, the 24th, in an afternoon and evening session (‘night’, at 5:00 p.m.). The round of 16 will be on Wednesday 28th, the quarterfinals on Sunday August 1st, the semi-finals on August 3rd and the final on Thursday 5th.

-81 kg

With Gazi khalidov As a Spanish representative, the light heavyweight division will begin on Sunday, July 25, with the 1/16 round in which the Riojan will be. The round of 16 will take place on Wednesday 28, the quarterfinals on Friday 30, the semifinals will arrive on Sunday August 1 and the final on Wednesday 4.

-52 kg

This category has the presence of Gabriel Escobar and begins on July 26 with the 1/16 round, in which the seeds will not be. The round of 16 will arrive on Saturday the 31st, the quarterfinals on Tuesday the 3rd, the semifinals on the 5th and the grand final on Saturday the 7th at 2:00 p.m.

-91 kg

With his silver in the Parisian pre-Olympic, Enmanuel Reyes Pla it has become noticeable on the world scene. The heavyweight division begins on Tuesday 27, with the round of 32. The round of 16 will be on Tuesday the 27th, the quarterfinals on Friday the 30th, on August 3 will be the semifinals and on Friday the 6th the final.

