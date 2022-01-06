Canelo finished 2021 as the best fighter on the planet. @Canelo

Something happens with Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the Mexican fighter who came out of 2021 as the best pound-by-pound boxer of the course and with the four belts that proclaimed him the undisputed champion in super lightweight. His victories, his record, his way of proceeding, should obtain unanimous recognition for a career that is already historic. However, we are facing the typical athlete who is put buts. Or the level of the rivals or the way to get the victories … It also doesn’t help that his only loss, in 58 fights, was against Floyd Mayweather. Canelo’s charisma has collided with the acid criticism of the North American: “He can choose who he wants to fight. Everyone has seen him here. He was almost 40 when I beat that guy. Please. It was easy. In big situations, where it requires skill, I don’t think he will do well.”

And, as other enemies of Canelo have done, he delved into the shadow of doping and the quality of his rivals, something that seems to haunt him: “Canelo is one of the best, but he is not the only one and talking only about him is not good. We are always ‘Canelo, Canelo, Canelo’, ‘steroids, steroids, steroids’ … We don’t really know all the fighters that he beat and if he could have been clean in many of those fights. We’re ‘Canelo, Canelo, Canelo’, but come on man, that kid was a piece of cake. “

The reality is that Canelo signed an impeccable 2021, at the height of the best boxers of all time and with an entire country like Mexico, with a great boxing tradition, surrendered at his feet. The hearings, so important in determining the volume of business and the boxers’ bags, did not turn their back on him either. On May 8, still with the pandemic on, his match with Billy Joe Saunders broke the record for attendance at a boxing event. 73,126 souls appeared at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, breaking the barrier of another mythical fight: 63,352 fans gathered at the New Orleans Superdome to see the second fight between Muhammad Ali and Leon Spinks, in 1978.

Canelo started 2021 with the forced defense of his three belts at super lightweight. He did it against the Turkish Avni Yildirim in February, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Turk only lasted three rounds. In the fourth round, he didn’t even go out to box.

In May, on the aforementioned attendance record day, he again gave a master class. He subjected Billy Joe Saunders to harsh punishment for eight rounds. Canelo himself was being aware of the damage caused, because on the way to the ninth round, as the television microphones picked up, he warned his team: “He is not going to come out. His eye is shattered.” So it was. There was no waiting for the bell ringing. There was no way Saunders would appear.

On November 6, in another mythical venue, the MGM in Las Vegas, Canelo closed his fantastic trilogy. Again, by KO. Again with a waste of blows and an amazing repertoire. Knocked Caleb Plant down in the eleventh round, He waited for him to get up and then unleashed the storm on him until the referee was forced to stop the fight. At last Canelo fulfilled his dream. Since that night, the titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Association (WBA), the World Organization (WBO) and the International Federation (FIB) have been in his possession..

In the era of the four belts, he is already part of the group of those who have been or are undisputed champions alongside Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk and Josh Taylor. Such a trajectory made one of the highest valued awards in this sport, Boxer of the Year, fall under its own weight.

The magazine ‘The Ring’, the great boxing bible, released it just a few hours ago. Canelo and his legendary coach, Eddy Reynoso, were awarded as the best of the year. The fighters prepared by Reynoso did not lose a single fight in 2021. So there was little to discuss on this plot. Eddy, like his pupil, has also been the best.

In reality, what they achieved was a challenge that they set for themselves in 2020 and that curiously has only been possible after being released in November of that year from the largest contract that any athlete has ever signed. The Mexican was linked to Golden Boy Promotions and had signed an agreement with the DAZN platform at a rate of 365 million dollars for five years, for a total of 11 fights.

As often happens in cases like Canelo’s, self-made athletes almost by spontaneous generation, part of their way of seeing life is marked by their childhood. The boy who used to sell ice cream now lives in San Diego and is the king of the world. These days we even saw him in Monterrey, at the wheel of a truck loaded with children’s toys. Unfortunately, he doesn’t hang around the house as much as he would like. He was forced to leave his homeland when his brother was kidnapped in 2018 and he himself negotiated their release for three days, just before a fight., between weigh-ins and press conferences. He didn’t trust the police.

The basis of what it is today, as he says, comes from his childhood: “I helped my dad make the ice creams, make the snows and supply all the ice cream shops at the age of five. At seven I would go up to the trucks to sell pallets. I am proud of that because it is something that taught me to work and to be responsible from a very young age.“Today he has many luxuries at his fingertips, but as long as his work ethic remains intact there will be a champion.

In 2022 challenges await you worthy of your legend. Or defend what has already been achieved or gain weight again to continue enlarging a figure that perhaps deserves a little more respect.