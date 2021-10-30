Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury’s next rival. AP

DIllian Whyte and Tyson Fury could fight directly for the title of the World Boxing Council, But things are not clear because Whyte leaves doubts after his shoulder injury, which is why Matchroom Boxing director Eddie Hearn tried to clear the situation by arguing that Whyte vs. Fury is going to happen next year.

Whyte suffered a shoulder injury in mid-October, then had to decline defense for the interim WBC heavyweight title. in front of Otto Wallin on October 20.

Tyson Fury, meanwhile, defeated Deontay Wilder to continue with the IBF, WBO, IBO titles and retain the WBC heavyweight belt. in the closing of a trilogy that ended first in a draw, then in favor of the British but with controversy included because Wilder argued that the ‘Gypsy King’ had used loaded gloves to hit harder. Fury knocked out, liked, and gave perhaps the best boxing match of the year.

The promoter, Eddie Hearn, argued that for him it would be better for Whyte to go over Fury and skip the fight against Willin. Not only that, on the other hand, Bob Arum also gave the green light for a possible showdown according to Boxing Scene. Wallin couldn’t even legally fight a championship fight because Whyte voluntarily proposed the title for the interim title.

“I think Dillian Whyte’s next fight will be Tyson Fury, but we’ll have to see. I’m not ruling out Otto Wallin’s fight, that’s a fight we can reschedule at our discretion. We can look to reschedule the fight or we can look to give Otto Wallin another fight. responsibility, but we want to be fair at the same time. Unfortunately, when they come up with these accusations, it doesn’t really make you want to help with the process because they are unfounded. But I understand his frustration … Dillian should be back early next year, hopefully against Tyson Fury, “said Hearn, in words echoed by Boxing Scene.

Hearn argued that his fighter is a safe offer because in his match against Wallin he sold 11,000 tickets. The cancellation evidently caused a financial blow to the promoter’s pockets, especially since Wallin was offered a fight with Alen Babic but the Swede preferred to leave that weekend free.

“I don’t know if Dillian is injured or not, but we just want to know that we have all the facts. And so far, we don’t have any data at all. There’s only one statement that says he’s injured, had a doctor check it out, but nothing more than that. So we want to find out the facts and see if he’s injured … And I feel like that will be very important. But so far, there has been no effort on his part to help us with that. So, we want to find out and then make sure this fight is rescheduled. “ Wallin said not to believe his opponent had an injury.

Hearn did not ignore Wallin’s statements, then replied: “If we had [fingido una lesin]We would have done it three weeks ago [cuando Fury venci a Wilder]. It has no value. Dillian Whyte has been paying to his training partners in Portugal. team”

“We all talk about the news [de la victoria de Fury]. It was never discussed that we should withdraw. But obviously people are saying ‘why would you fight Otto Wallin when you can fight Tyson Fury?’ Dillian Whyte made the decision to go ahead with the fight. He was never going to withdraw from the fight. He has been training since April and May for this fight. I was going to make a lot of money from this fight. It’s a fight you think you can win. He doesn’t want to get into the Tyson Fury fight with just Alexander Povetkin’s last fight. You want to get the activity. So that’s not the case at all. This withdrawal hurts everyone, “Hearn ended the interview with Boxing Scene.