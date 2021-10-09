Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III this coming October 9 / .

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder they do not stop hitting each other with statements outside the ring prior to their confrontation of this October 9 at the culmination of the trilogy for the center of the heavyweights of the World Boxing Council.

Both boxers performed the weigh-in ceremony this Friday, October 8 and after complying with the expected weight, Tyson continued with statements before the media in relation to Wilder accusations that the Briton allegedly came up with loaded gloves the last time they faced each other.

With all those excuses you’ve made; All those stories that he has created in his own little brain world you can tell that he is very, very unstable. I didn’t have him so low as to be that kind of person. But the shoulders always show their ingredients when they are at the lowest point of their career or their life.

This is the third fight between two of the best heavyweights of the moment in a category that has been slow to have a unified champion in the face of tough competition. The first duel was a controversial draw and at the beginning of 2020, Fury won the fight because they threw Wilder’s corner He preferred to throw in the towel.

“I have no doubt that I am going to knock him out.. I might go back and run for a few rounds. If he doesn’t latch on, then it’s hard to knock him out (…) If you come for a run, then the finish will be prolonged. But sooner or later, I’m going to find it, and As soon as I get closer to the distance, it’s over.. “, declared the current champion.

It looked like Fury had a match with Anthony Joshua, but a judge determined that Wilder was the official challenger following a clause they signed in their previous fight. So in words that ESPN took up, Fury spoke that for the moment he has his sights on Wilder toBefore you think of Joshua or Oleksandr Usy, a fighter who snatched the WBO, WBA and IBF titles at the end of September.

“When disappointment is out of your hands, then there’s really nothing you can do about it. This is out of my hands. I have to win my fight, which is what I’ll do on Saturday night and then we’ll see what’s next. … Yes I am disappointed, but what will make me cry about that? No, because when one door closes, another opens. Every time something negative happens, something positive can happen, “Fury said.

Fury remains undefeated in 30 fights with a draw, right before Wilder, while eAmerican boxer keeps track of one loss in 44 fights hand in hand with his opponent this weekend at T-Mobile in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I think he’s like a caged tiger, ready to be unleashed. He has nothing to lose. I’ve lost hope. Not hitting bottom, and they pay him a lot of money. So, put yourself in their position: People say why they accept this Fight? You will probably earn between $ 10 and $ 20 million. Why wouldn’t he accept this fight? You’ve probably been paid peanuts for fights in the past. So why wouldn’t I want to fight someone for 20 million? ”

“I have everything to gain and nothing to lose. Your legacy only perishes when the desire for the sport dies. And I’m very much alive right now, “Fury finished before ESPN.