Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be able to enter the ring in the future / @ ShowtimeBoxing and @ / RyanGarcia

Gervonta Davis made a successful defense over Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, although apparently his achievement did not go unnoticed with Ryan Garca and scar de la Hoya because during the end of the contest they dedicated themselves to sending the odd message against the regular champion of the World Boxing Association.

The judges deliberated at the Staples Center in Los Angeles that Gervonta Davis was victorious through points. The first for this goes after the last seven years in which each of their confrontations culminated in the chloroform route.

Ryan Garcia, interim WBC lightweight champion, did not return to the ring in mid-to-late 2021 after two cancellations. The first alleging that he had anxiety and depression problems, while the second was due to an injury to his right hand. In any case the fighter of Mexican blood plans his return, although before he took the opportunity to demerit the work of Gervonta Davis.

Oscar de la Hoya, Ryan’s promoter was the first to light the fuse by posting a tweet that said: “Ryan Garcia beat any lightweight in the world”. A comment that Davis later replied, “I’ll beat them both up.”

The Canelo Team fighter also grabbed the spotlight by meddling in the discussion: “You can’t and won’t do shit, we’ve all seen it today“, to later finish: “You almost lost and they fixed it so that you look good. With level c fighters, of all the lightweights, he is the weakest, “in an allusion to the Recent allegations about Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s alleged overprotection, promoter of the boxer, who in theory will choose fighters as a way.

In another promoter battle, Mayweather discussed Ryan Garcia’s remarks: “We are not worried about him … She is a pretty girl, That is what it is”.

The former world champion and one of the industry’s top earners continued his critique of Ryan Garcia: “I’ve had people jealous of me throughout my career in front of a professional. As for Cruz with Tank (Gervonta Davis), (Cruz) knows I didn’t win. Let him know that I did not win, at all. And if Tank really had lost the fight, he would have said he lost. And, of course, we are in California, this is Mexico. I mean, if you don’t fight in Mexico, but Texas and California is basically like fighting in Mexico. But Cruz is a tough competitor, a very, very tough competitor .. “.