Jake Paul fought for the last time against Tyron Woodley / .

Jake Paul apparently still doesn’t want to put down his gloves and you already have short-term plans of his recent boxing career, but while giving details of who will be his next opponent criticizes and mocks Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez and Tommy Fury.

While rumors bring the brother of the current WBC heavyweight champion closer, Tyson Fury with Jake Paul, in a match that could emerge at the end of the year; The internet star mentioned through his social networks that his next match would be against Hctor Lpez or Javier Martnez.

“7-0 Fury is not enough for my fifth fight. I’m going to fight Hctor Lpez or Javier Martnez later. Hector was the eighth opponent of ‘Tanks’, went 0-0 and folded 0-1. Hector was an MMAer who was 2-0. Javier was Canelo’s tenth opponent, he entered the fight 0-0 and retired 0-1 #Clowns (Clowns) “.

7-0 Fury doesn’t cut it for my 5th fight I’m fighting either Hector Lopez or Javier Martinez next !! Hector was “Tanks” 8th opponent, came in 0-0 and retired 0-1. Hector was an MMAer who was 2-0 Javier was Canelos 10th opponent, entered the fight 0-0 and retired at 0-1 # Clowns ? Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 24, 2021

The youtuber currently has a 4-0 record, remains undefeated although there is a large part of boxing fans and characters who do not believe Jake Paul. But not everything is there, the youngest of the Paul family also attacked Canelo and Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley The last time he went into a ring in mid-2021. ‘The Problem Child’ has already won several enemies. Jorge Masvidal is one of them, the UFC fighter even declared that at the moment he will not fight with the influencer But he does plan to go against him once his period in the Octagon is over.

Right now, where I am in my career, I’m going to fight the best fighters in the world. Truth? We can both agree that in the fucking UFC and at 170 pounds, there are a lot of good guys that I can fucking beat up. “

Masvidal is not currently allowed to fight Jake Paul Because he has a contract with the UFC and Dana White, owner of the promotion, is not interested in his fighters going against the youtuber. That is why Masvidal continued in words that sportbible.com took up.

“When I’m done hitting the world class fighters, This bum will still be around, go cash a quick paycheck for hitting him so fucking hard in front of everyone. Those kinds of options will always be there. But right now, when I’m in my prime, I have to do things that people in their prime do, and that’s fighting the best in the world. He is not in that conversation “