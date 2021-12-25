Masvidal responds to Jake Paul’s challenge. @GamebredFighter | .

JOrge Masvidal became involved in the war of declarations proposed by Jake Paul by saying that “he cannot pay you” in case you want to look him up for a professional mixed martial arts fight.

The internet star placed a knockout that would undoubtedly pass among this year’s best. Dry blow that left Tyron Woodley on the canvas and ended with a rematch that seemed to have almost nothing. until Jake Paul invented the anthology right hand.

Do not forget that Jorge Masvidal was part of Jake Paul’s training, so the two know each other perfectly. The big difference is that the youtuber barely ventures into professional boxing and a UFC fight seems like it will be a challenge to consider. Jorge Masvidal himself was present at the pay-per-view in Tampa Bay, Florida and there he heard the challenge that Jake Paul launched.

“[Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Daz, you all are bitches for leaving this arena. Because I know you don’t want that shit. Eliminate them both next, “exclaimed Jake Paul in words that were picked up by the media present.

“Just get out of your contract with daddy Dana [White] and I’m going to fuck them too “, continued the younger brother of the Paul family, since the president of the UFC (Dana White) did not give his fighters permission to go with the digital content creator, so if someone from the promoter wants to face Jake Paul they should be without a contract with the UFC.

Jorge Masvidal did not let the blonde’s statements go unnoticed. who reached five fights undefeated and took advantage of social networks to answer the challenge of entering the cage in the internet star’s attempt to venture into mixed martial arts.

“Now to address that little bitch [Jake Paul], That damn. Listen man, you can’t pay me. Me and the other names you mentioned, you can’t afford it. I know what you pay. You talk about a great game. You say $ 50 million here, $ 100 million there, but it’s nonsense. If that was the case, [Floyd] Mayweather would have taken the damn fight with your butt dog, but he didn’t because you don’t generate that kind of income “, Jorge Masvidal indicated with a Jake Paul who at the time ended up with a pay-per-view at the height of Sal Álvarez in terms of income generation according to various media reports such as Sportico.

“You’re giving out free tickets. You have street teams that give out free tickets. Who the hell are you selling dreams to? You can’t let me go [al boxeo]”Masvidal continued and then finished off:” So let me tell you a little secret about myself that you didn’t know: I fight for money or to fight the best in the world. You are neither of us. ”

Tyron Woodley also accepted the challenge of the youtuber, only that he could not continue from the sixth episode in the impromptu rematch. after Tommy Fury did not want to enter the ring due to problems with a rib injury that generated a chest infection.

Do you understand? I know it hurts, but you are not the best in the world nor do you make me earn money. I tell you what you want, come to the UFC, sign a one-fight contract, let Dana [White] Whatever I have to pay you you break your jaw in front of everyone. I promise you, “Jorge Masvidal commented.” If you really want it, come get it. Man-to-man shit. None of that boxing shit where I can’t hit you in the spinal cord and leave you in a wheelchair for life. No, come so we can do everything. If you want it, it’s here. If not, shut up. “