Fury and Usyk is the match boxing fans want to see in 2022 / .

Tyson Fury defeated the fight of the night of October 9 at T-Mobile in Las Vegas with a powerful knockout, in a fight that at times Deontay Wilder was up on the scorecards, but in round 11 he was able to win the heavyweight belt. of the World Boxing Council to look for a fight for the unification of the category in the near future.

In weeks ago, Oleksandr Usyk gave the bell in front of Anthony Joshua by snatching the titles of the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO, after defeating Joshua by unanimous decision, which is why, Fury vs Usyk won’t be far from happening And that is known by the father of the British boxer who spoke about possible negotiations with the Ukrainian boxer.

Usyk is more afraid of Tyson than you will ever know because he knows how good he is. He had those three belts before he had to give them up due to his problems. He never lost them in the ring and considers them his “

John Fury, father of The Gipsy King manifested for The Daily Mirror that Oleksandr Usyk is “afraid” of going into the ring with the current champion of the World Boxing Council. Notably Usyk has a rematch agreed with former champion AJ before you can go for a unification duel in one of the most contested categories of the moment.

“Is it about what AJ does next, go straight to a rematch with Usyk? Tyson doesn’t care who is next and will fight anyone. He is not afraid of any man because he knows that he has the beating of all “

Fury was able to shake off the weight of the trilogue against Wilder after the first battle ended in a draw and after the second with a victory for the gypsy fighter because Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round. The 33-year-old boxer won with ease last weekend and now must wait if the WBC makes it valid to go against interim champion Dillian White.

He said he would love to fight again this year against Dillian Whyte or whoever is out there. l go after those other belts and Usyk “

But not everything is so clear to English, since Joshua is nowhere near a rematch for the scepters he lost. To such an extent that Eddie Hearn, head of Matchroom told DAZN that the fight could be for the spring of 2022.

He’s got his head back in the game, he’s training now and Today we officially start the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight, that we will see early next spring. That is officially activated now and we will sit with K2 [los promotores de Usyk] to plan the dates for that I think realistically March is when you are likely to see the rematch “