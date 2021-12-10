Surfing, sport climbing and skate, the sports that debuted in the Olympic program in Tokyo 2020, were included in the discipline list for the Los Angeles 2028 Gamessaid Thursday the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

But boxing, weightlifting and the modern pentathlon did not pass the cutoff of the initial 28 sports and must meet certain criteria in 2023 to be included, said the IOC president, Thomas Bach, in an online press conference at the end of a meeting of the entity’s executive board.

An IOC session in February will approve the initial program. The three sports left out will be re-included in the IOC session in 2023.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing are part of the program of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

For weightlifting and boxing, their exclusion is a major blow as international federations grapple with governance, financial and corruption issues and the IOC has repeatedly warned that if reforms are not carried out they risk being left out of the Olympic program.

Both will need to show improvement in terms of financial transparency and governance to return to the Olympics.

The modern pentathlon, part of the Games for more than a century, should provide plans to replace horses in competition after a scandal during the Tokyo Games where a trainer hit an animal.

The demands of the IOC with boxing and weightlifting have to do with its transparency and governance, but those made to the pentathlon are related to its changes in format, including the replacement of horse racing by another sport, and its ability to attract the youth and gain in universality.

Bach also indicated that the IOC will continue to “monitor” the soccer calendar, a sport that he cited among the 28 included in the Los Angeles 2028 program.

But when asked about the possible coincidence of the Games with a World Cup every two years, the president assured: “It would be necessary to see what it means for the availability of the best players and we would consider the consequences of that situation, although at the moment it is mere speculation because we don’t have real information. “