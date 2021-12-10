One of the sports still put into consideration for being part of the Olympic Games (since 1904) – despite its amateurism – was boxing. So much so, that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering the option of exclude you from the Los Angeles 2028 games program if you don’t meet certain criteria in 2023.

Julio La Cruz last men’s heavyweight boxing champion at the 2020 Olympics.

Two other disciplines are added to the box, weightlifting and pentathlon, andSkateboarding, surfing and climbing will enter their places, thanks to the resounding success they had in their debut in the last edition of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to a statement issued by the IOC, these new sports were included because of “the appeal to the younger generations and the continuity provided to the athletes.”

It is not the first time that boxing is not part of an Olympic Game, since was absent from the 1912 Stockholm edition , because in Sweden it was prohibited because they considered it a violent sport.

WHAT DO THE BOX, THE HALTEROPHILIA AND THE PENTATHLON NEED TO BE IN THE GAMES?

Likewise, the IOC Executive Committee assured that the three disciplines that can be excluded must address different areas by 2023 if you want to be part of the Initial Sports Program LA28.

Argentine Francisco Verón faces Adam Chartoi of Sweden for boxing men’s middleweight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

On the side of the box, the IOC expressed: ” AIBA must demonstrate that it has successfully addressed current concerns around its governance, its financial transparency and sustainability, and the integrity of its arbitration and evaluation processes. ”

Regarding weightlifting, he wrote: ” The IWF and its future leadership They must demonstrate their transition to compliance and an effective culture change. Furthermore, they must successfully address the historical incidence of doping in sport and ensure the integrity, robustness and total independence of your anti-doping program”

And as for the pentathlon, he affirmed: ”The UIPM must finalize its proposal for the replacement of the horsemanship and general competition format, and demonstrate a significant reduction in cost and complexity and an improvement in the areas of safety, accessibility, universality, and attractiveness to youth and the general public. ”

The three organizations will have additional time to implement all these issues and the critical raised to their respective international federations, in addition to further consideration by the IOC Executive Board.

