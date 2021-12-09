12/09/2021 at 15:48 CET

New blow to the reputation of foie. This symbol of French gastronomy, which for years has been attacked by animal rights defenders for the treatment given to the geese from which it is obtained, now sees how several French mayors have banned it at your receptions.

The boycott It is signed by the councilors of cities as important as Lyon, Strasbourg or Grenoble, who have one point in common: they are all environmentalists.

Beyond the economic damage, this offensive mainly affects a product, declared in 2006 national gastronomic heritage and which has already seen how the doors of California, Japan or Sao Paulo and whose sale will soon be prohibited in New York.

On Denmark, UK or Australia its production is banned due to the treatment given to animals to hypertrophy their liver, a practice that in Europe is only authorized in France, Spain, Hungary, Romania and Belgium.

Until now, France had been left out of any boycott, considering foie a product of local tradition, highly appreciated by consumers.

In addition, the news comes in a key period, because three-quarters of foie sales occur at Christmas, when the duck liver It is one of the fixtures on most French tables.

“It is a blow to our trade, but also to all French gastronomy,” the president of the Interprofessional Committee of Foie Gras (CIFOG), Marie-Pierre Pé.

It will be a turbulent second Christmas for farmers, who last year saw their sales very affected by the covid pandemic, which kept the restaurants closed, where half of the production is served.

“We are not afraid of the drop in sales, but we are afraid of the damage to our reputation. It is a senseless attack, orchestrated by radical people who advocate a extreme vegetarian eating “, says Pé.

Diana of the Animalists

The campaign against foie in France has the seal of the animal association PETA, who has spent years denouncing the conditions in which geese are treated to artificially inflate their liver.

His initiatives, very spectacular, first made a dent in the councilor of Strasbourg, Jeanne barseghian, one of the visible heads of the green wave that conquered several important cities in the 2020 municipalities.

Shortly after sitting in the mayor’s chair, Barseghian ordered his teams to stop serving foie at the receptions organized in the City Hall, considering that it violates the policy of animal welfare that it advocates.

The CIFOG reaction was immediate: “The freedom of citizens is limited.”

With that trophy in hand, PETA was knocking on the doors of other councilors and found favorable responses in other green city halls, such as Grenoble, which was more blunt: “It is a product obtained with the worst possible practices. It is not a French tradition. , it is a shame for France. “

The ‘Lyon effect’

But the real coup was achieved by animalists this week, when Gregory Doucet, the mayor of Lyon -the third largest city in the country- also withdrew the foie from their tables because “it goes totally against animal welfare.”

Not satisfied with this, the ruler of the city that gave birth to Paul Bocuse, the father of “nouvelle cuisine”, asked the city’s restaurants to reduce or even stop serving this product.

A hard blow to the foie from a city that proclaims itself capital of French gastronomy.

The measure provoked anger among the hoteliers and, in particular, the chef Christophe Marguin, who presides over his association in Lyon and who, visibly upset, announced that he will add one more plate of foie to his menu.

“The foie sector it is one of those that more does in favor of the animal welfare for years “, said the cook in the television BFM TV.

Environmentalists now have their eyes on Bordeaux, the most important city in the south-west of France, origin of the largest foie production in the country.

Your mayor, Pierre Humic, also an environmentalist, so far he has not spoken, but PETA would consider him a weight dam.

Foie continues to enjoy good press among the French, the largest consumers of this product in the world. 75% of them say, in a recent survey, that they do not want to be missing from their Christmas dinners.

But the sector is going through turbulent times, because the covid joined a period of deep drop in production linked to the avian flu, that forced to sacrifice millions of webbed.