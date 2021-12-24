Carla pacheco, a Venezuelan model residing in Chile, reported being victim of physical and psychological abuse by her ex-partner. Through social networks, the model published pictures of bruises that the blows left on his body; as well as videos with scenes where the alleged assailant beats her.

In one of the videos, it appears who her ex-partner would be throwing clothes and shoes into the toilet, without knowing why. In another, Pacheco is recorded showing his injuries to his neck and face.

“Like many women I was a victim of manipulation, deception and physical and psychological abuse of a person to whom I gave my company and almost 3 years of my life, at the beginning as every story was beautiful, I loved it so much that I felt it was my priority and my life had no meaning without him, “Pacheco wrote on his Instagram account.

“This story did not take long to finish for my horror movie to begin, I was savagely beaten not once, twice, not three, there were many times that I could not count them; today with tears in my eyes I think about it from the tranquility of my home and I am horrified to remember how strong his various attacks were, “she added.

His attacker was identified as Abdon Pirela, also Venezuelan, a native of the Anzoategui state.

In her testimony, the Venezuelan affirms that she believed “that everything could improve” and that her partner could change: “And yes, I believed in him, I believed that everything could improve, that he could change. I thought many times about reporting him but I was scared what could happen to him, and he was always in charge of deceiving me through his manipulation, giving me to understand that things would be different, “he said.

“What I experienced I do not want someone else to live it. I do not intend to remain silent, I want my story to be heard. Today this person walks the street freely, as if nothing, and in reality he is a miserable and unscrupulous being,” he wrote the young woman.

Pacheco asserts that he fights “to regain a little dignity” through the search for justice. “To you, my followers and to the women who have been trampled on, the only thing left for me is to extend my hand and ask you not to shut up, a complaint in time is better than a bouquet of roses after a blow,” he concluded.

In addition to social networks, the model has already made the corresponding complaint to the authorities, but the man remains a fugitive from justice.

