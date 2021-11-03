Brad Pitt, in love with a beautiful and young actress Who is he? | .

Brad Pitt would be in love and they say, is an actress from the world of Hollywood who would have won the heart of the recognized as “Best Supporting Actor“, among other awards.

The cinema actor, Brad Pitt would have opened up to love again and they assure that it was a beautiful young woman with whom he would be dating at the moment.

After having concluded a brief affair with model Nicole Poturalsky, legal battles with Angelina Jolie and rumors of a return with Jennifer Aniston, the “model” Brad Pitt, a new opportunity would be given with Lisa stelly.

The name of Liza Stelly (“Jack Ousborne’s ex-wife”) has come to the fore and it is presumed that it would be the new conquest of the blond, William Bradley Pitt, an actor in films such as “Ad astra“and” Once Upon a time …. In Hollywood “, among the most recent.

Apparently, some media circulated the news that days ago, Stelly and William Bradley Pitt, currently based in Springfield and Los Angeles, would have held an appointment, said Radar Online.

This after an informant, assured “Deuxmoi”, having seen the U.S and her new partner at the “Bel Air Hotel” for the weekend. “With 99% certainty” that it was both. “

I sure saw Brad Pitt with Lisa Stelly at the Bel Air Hotel restaurant last night. They rushed in and sat in a private booth in the back, so I only got a quick look. I would report the source to the “Deuxmoi” pop culture site.

Who is Liza Stelly in the world of cinema?

The one who would be the new girlfriend of the famous 56 years, is an American actress and model, best known for her role as “Gloria”, on the band Green Day’s 21st Century Breakdown album.

Originally from Los Angeles, California, Liza Stelly, 34, is known as a woman entrepreneur and businesswoman, who has also appeared in films such as “Passed Over” as well as series such as “CSI Miami.”

Liza is the mother of three children, which she had together with the musician’s son (Ozzy Ousborne) Pearl, 9 years old, Andy, 6, and little Minnie, 3 years old.

Since 2016, William Bradley has remained “single”, at least without a formal engagement and only alleged occasional romances.

The last time the film producer He gave something to talk about was in 2020 when he was caught getting off a plane with the German model, Poturalsky, this, while traveling to the Chateau Miraval, a castle acquired by Brad and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

The controversial relationship of the native of Shawn, Oklahoma, born on December 18, 1963, was very mediatic because it was an “open relationship”, even the businessman, Roland Mary (husband of the model) would agree.