The romance of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, stars of Mr and Mrs smith (2005), it seemed like a soap opera or a fairy tale, but over time it has been revealed that there were dark secrets behind it. According to El País, the scandal surrounding the divorce of the actors has taken a new turn, since the judge’s decision was annulled John ouderkirk Jolie and Pitt had joint custody of their children, and the actor was denied his request to review the case.

More than five years ago the actors announced their divorce, and Ouderkirk granted joint custody in May 2021. However, in July he was disqualified and removed from the case, as he had hidden his professional relationship with the advisers of Brad Pitt, which was incurring an ethical fault. The children were left in the hands of Jolie and the actor asked for a new review of the case, but People reports that it was denied.

Internal sources revealed that on Wednesday the high court denied without giving explanations the request of the protagonist of Ad Astra: Hacia las Estrellas – 90%. The latter’s representatives, for their part, said that this refusal is only a “technical matter of procedure”, but Angelina’s lawyers applauded it as a victory and commented:

Mrs. Jolie is family-centered and delighted that children’s well-being is not guided by unethical behavior, [estamos contentos de que] Ethics and what is best for children are prioritized … We will not tolerate misconduct in the courts so that the interests of one of the parties are rewarded. Mrs. Jolie is very happy for her family and will continue to move forward.

This year must have been a very difficult one for Pitt, as he had not received accusations of being a sexual predator or a rapist of women in the two years since the #MeToo movement boomed, but in March of this year US Magazine revealed that Jolie she had proof of having suffered domestic violence at the hands of her ex-husband. According to Page Six, shortly after that news, Pitt was heartbroken. However, the story did not end there, months later, in an interview with The Guardian, the actress said that she had feared for her life during her marriage: “… for my family, for my whole family,” adding:

There are many things that I cannot say. How am I? I realize that sometimes you can survive things, but you don’t know how to feel and live the same way. So it’s more about being open. I’m really trying to be open as a human being again.

Pitt has had professional activity in the years since his divorce, some of the films he starred in were War Machine – 53%, Ad Astra: Towards the Stars, and Once upon a time in … Hollywood – 94% by Quentin Tarantino. He will soon be on Babylon, the latest from director Damien Chazelle, along with Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire.

Angelina JolieAfter her divorce, she has continued her career successfully; in her role as director she was in charge of First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers – 89%, a true story about the genocide in Cambodia, and as an actress we saw it in Maleficent: Owner of Evil – 40%, The One and Only Ivan – 93%, and soon it will be in Eternals – 75%, the new from Marvel Studios .

On Eternals Angelina Jolie gives life to Thena, who in the original comics was the daughter of Zuras, the oldest and most powerful of the Eternals, a humanoid race with superpowers and incapable of aging. The film hits theaters on November 4, and along with Jolie we have a cast of stars like Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumal Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry and Harry Styles, among others.

