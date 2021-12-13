12/13/2021 at 07:49 CET

.

Tom Brady broke the record for most completions on Sunday of the NFL in his team’s overtime win Tampa Bay 33-27 over Buffalo and sustains his squad in the fight to be the best in the NFC. In week 14 of the NFL Brady surpassed the mark held by Drew Brees with 7,412 connected passes. The record-breaking delivery went to Mike Evans near the end of the second quarter.

Buccaneers, at 10-3, is the leader of the NFC South; fights the Cardinals and Packers to finish first in the NL. The Bills, 7-6, second in the AFC East, compromised their position in the fight for a playoff spot.

The record of the Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in his games against the Bills heralded the result: 33 wins and 3 losses. With the victory this Sunday, it is the most victories against the same opponent in the history of the NFL.

With Brady, 44, in control Tampa Bay had 363 total yards, maintained their offense and practically did not loan the ball to Buffalo, who suffered three sacks to his quarterback Josh Allen and an interception in the first half. Tampa Bay scored on Leonard Fournette’s run to make it 7-0 in the first quarter with his eighth score of the year.

An exchange of field goals put the score 10-3 in favor of the NFL champion midway through the second quarter. The airshow of the seven-ring Super Bowl winner continued with a 10-play, 75-yard pass offense caught by league-leading 11 TD catcher Mike Evans, extending the lead 17-3. Brady’s personal one-yard play capped an 11-play offensive drive in scoring and a difference of 24-3 before the break.

In the third quarter Allen pushed the game 24-10 with an 18-yard rushing score and the Buccaneers responded with three points, 27-10 into the fourth quarter. The Bills charged again, with nine minutes left Allen found Dawson Knox in the end zone to get within 27-17. Buffalo’s reaction was extended by his passer with another touchdown pass, now for Gabriel Davis and cut the difference to three points, 27-24, with almost five minutes left on the clock. The visiting squad tied the duel at 27 points with a field goal on the last play and sent it into overtime.

Buffalo missed his first drive and had to deliver the ball. Tampa Bay was unforgiving and Brady found Breshad Perriman, who ran for 58 yards to give the win 33-27.

Week 14 began Thursday with a 36-28 win for the Vikings over the Steelers. In other results this Sunday; Cowboys 27-20 Washington, Raiders 9-48 Chiefs, Saints 30-9 Jets, Falcons 29-21 Panthers, Seahawks 33-13 Texans, Ravens 22-24 Browns, Jaguars 0-20 Titans, Lions 10-38 Broncos, Giants 21 -37 Chargers and 49ers 26-23 Bengals in overtime. In addition, the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 45-30 this Sunday and were one triumph away from being champions of the NFC North Division.

This Monday the Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals will play.