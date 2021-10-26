10/26/2021 at 8:03 AM CEST

. / Houston

The quarterback Tom brady returned to monopolize the spotlight after reaching the 600 touchdown passes in his carrer. Brady became the first NFL player to throw at least 600 touchdown passes in his lifetime and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Chicago Bears 38-3. With their victory, the Buccaneers put their record at 6-1 and have their best start to the season in seven games in franchise history. The Buccaneers, defending Super Bowl champs, won their fourth straight game, improving to 6-1 and avenging one of their five regular-season losses from a year ago, with Brady completing 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four touchdown passes. . Brady improved to 7-1 all-time against Chicago. The only setback was a 19-20 defeat in a game in October. In addition to increasing his career touchdown pass total in the regular season to 602, the 44-year-old Brady has now thrown at least 20 touchdown passes in a season. Next on the list are Drew Brees (17), Peyton Manning (16), Philip Rivers (15) and Brett Favre (15), all retired.

Dee Delaney had one of the Buccaneers’ three interceptions, leading to Brady’s 599th touchdown pass. With Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski out with injuries, Mike Evans had a great receiving day, finishing with six receptions for 76 yards and three touchdowns, including a 9-yard catch that gave Brady his 600th career six seconds. remaining in the first quarter.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team; Zach Ertz caught another for his new team, the Cardinals defeated the Texans 31-5 and they stay like only undefeated team. The Cardinals remain the only team not to know the NFL defeat and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. The Cardinals were favorites by 20.5 points, which is a big difference for an NFL game, while the Texans (1-6) have lost six in a row.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, the Packers defeated Washington 24-10 and added their sixth consecutive victory. The Packers (6-1) haven’t lost since going 3-38 against the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. Green Bay enters the toughest stretch of its schedule with games in Arizona on Thursday night and in Kansas City on November 7.

QB Joe Burrow threw for a career-best 416 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yard rush for rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter, and the Cincinnati Bengals won on the road 17-41 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals won their AFC North Division matchup against the Ravens, taking the biggest lead in the second half of the game. The Cincinnati (5-2) tied with the Baltimore team (5-2) at the top of the division. Cincinnati thus broke a five-game losing streak against the Ravens. Baltimore’s most recent three wins in the series were by a combined score of 114-19. With their loss, the Ravens had their five-game winning streak interrupted. The Ravens had started a season 5-1 four times, but never 6-1.

In other results, quarterback Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes and got his first 300-yard game, and the New England Patriots won for the first time at home this season by beating by 54-10 thrashing of New York Jets, who still can’t find their best game.

The Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3; Las Vegas Raiders 33-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles; Los Angeles Rams 28-19 to the Detroit Lions; the Indianapolis Colts defeated the San Francisco 49ers 18-30 on the road; the New York Giants 25-3 to the Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Falcons as visitors 28-30 to the Miami Dolphins. The New Orleans Saints in the traditional Monday night game beat the devalued and decimated Seattle Seahawks on the road 10-13.