11/09/2021 at 13:32 CET

Albert briva

Brahim Diaz It has been one of the novelties of Luis Enrique’s list for the decisive matches against Greece and Sweden to be in Qatar 2022. The Milan player, who is having a great season with the ‘rossoneri’ team, says he feels “very excited” before his first official call.

In the press conference prior to the team’s trip to Greece, Brahim reiterated that the team “is very united in the face of the two finals that are coming” and that “It is impossible to imagine a World Cup in which Spain is not present, that is why we have to win these next two games”

Spain will play the direct pass to the Qatar World Cup against Sweden, but first he must win on Thursday in Greece. Selection is right now second in group two points behind Sweden, who before traveling to Spain, will also play in Georgia on Thursday, in which it seems like a pure process before what should be the ‘grand final’ of the group.

“It is the dream of any child”

Although he already made his debut on June 8 in a friendly against Lithuania, in which he was the author of the 0-2, Brahim officially debuted in a call-up. “The reaction was very good, is the dream of any child. Now it only remains to be all united and win these two games. I continue to perform and I am at a good level “emphasized the extreme on the call of Luis Enrique.

At 22, the player from Malaga is playing his best football in the ranks of AC Milan, with four goals in eleven games. Precisely one of the insignia of Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, will be rival in the match against Sweden. “I drop the odd joke, but we focus on Milan, we only talk that it will be an important game.”

He doesn’t want to talk about his future

Several information recently indicate that Real Madrid would be considering having the Spanish striker againBut Brahim doesn’t want to hear about it yet, “I’m a Milan player, and I can’t say anything else. The important thing is now and not my future “.

Brahim has reiterated his illusion to be able to count for Luis Enrique and has made it clear that he will contribute from wherever they ask him. “I can play in various positions, both inside and out. It will be the mister who decides, I will contribute my grain of sand from anywhere “.