10/16/2021

On at 21:56 CEST

Engaged in an overwhelming maelstrom of matches, Barça lives a long-awaited weekend of rest after achieving in Monaco (81-85) the fourth victory in the Euroleague and the second in 48 hours in extra time after Tuesday’s against Olympiacos.

Thus, the current continental runner-up remains at the front of the table with four wins and no losses, same records as Ettore Messina’s Olimpia Milan. By the way, the current champion, Anadolu Efes, is still in the queue without knowing the victory.

Stellar ‘Rambo’

Those of the Principality, a marvelous block on the physical plane, posed many difficulties and, although without fanfare, the team resolved the appointment by appealing to work and collective character.

The great protagonist was Brandon Davies perhaps in his best game in a Barcelona box To which he arrived in 2019 and whose importance has been clearly increasing since the arrival of Sarunas Jasikevicius to the bench last summer.

Brandon Davies, with Monaco in the 2016-17 season

| .

When he was leading the Zalgiris, the Lithuanian bet heavily on his signing in 2017 precisely after a great campaign in the ranks of Monaco, so it is easy to understand that Friday was a special duel for the American with a Ugandan passport.

More options

The greater tactical wealth of the team at the offensive level is one of the characteristics of Jasikevicius’ philosophy, nothing to do with the rigor of the ‘Pesic era’, is allowing Brandon Davies to increase his prominence with new options like a ‘pick and pop’ (block and continuation out) for you to decide with a triple (1/2 in Monaco).

Davies, closing the rebound with skill and mastery

| FCB

The figures speak for themselves and clearly explain why the azulgrana has been appointed best player of the fourth day in the Euroleague with a spectacular +38 as a result of his 27 points (10/15 of two and 4/5 in free throws in addition to the triple), 10 rebounds (six in attack!), Four assists, one steal and eight fouls received. Behind, the madridista Walter Tavares accumulated +31 (17 points and nine rebounds).

Very complete

That threat from the triple is key, since it forces its defender to leave and this releases the ‘paint’, complicating the exit of the aid in case of penetration. Or it allows him to pass and attempt to cut in front of his defender, something he is a master at when there is a defensive change in blocking.

‘Rambo’ also knows how to put on a show

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

If to this is added his spectacularity, his solvency in free throws (10/14) and that he is a good passer, ‘Rambo’ has everything to make a difference. Jasikevicius has it very clear and apparently has convinced the Philadelphia team of it.