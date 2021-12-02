In this article we will be seeing the revealing comments of the star of the Pelicans, Brandon ingram, about the future amidst the drama of Zion williamson on the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a 6-18 start this season without Zion Williamson, and it’s unclear when he will make his debut, even as he approaches his return to the court. His fellow star Brandon Ingram has also missed a bit of time, further contributing to the poor record.

Despite having some promising young talent on the roster in recent seasons after trading Anthony Davis, the Pelicans have been a disappointment. Williamson’s health issues have obviously played a key role, and Stan Van Gundy was the wrong coach for the roster last season.

There have already been rumors about the future of Zion, but what about Ingram? He signed a maximum five-year extension just before the 2020-21 season. In a conversation with NBA.com’s Mark Medina, the Pelicans star reaffirmed his commitment to New Orleans:

“I made a commitment to New Orleans to be here for five years without knowing what would come of it,” Ingram told NBA.com. “Of course, I want to always be on the winning side. It’s always frustrating when you lose, lose, and lose. But I think you find the beauty in pressing hard. I’m trying to find a way with the group that we have to improve each other every day. “

Of course, players will say this kind of thing all the time so as not to ruffle the feathers. But sometime after losing a lot, a star will reach a breaking point and seek to go elsewhere. However, Ingram is not close to that point yet, and hopes to finally get back on the court with Zion.

Ingram thinks the Pelicans can give a push once the former No. 1 pick joins him on the floor:

“I have no expectations,” Ingram said. “It all depends on how healthy our minds are and what we are willing to push forward. It depends on whether we are physically healthy. But when I come back, I think we can be really good. I think we still have something to learn, especially for our young people to find ways to plan on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. But I think we can take steps to be a winning team. “

Hopefully Zion Williamson returns to New Orleans soon.